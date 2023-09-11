Novak Djokovic wins U.S. Open to tie Margaret Court for all-time Grand Slam wins with 24

In the world of tennis, the U.S. Open has proven to be an historic event when it comes to which players have the most Grand Slam victories in a career.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic of Serbia rewrote the record books by becoming the first men’s player to win 24 Grand Slam titles with an impressive 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Djokovic now stands two major trophies ahead of Rafael Nadal and four ahead of the retired Roger Federer.

At the U.S. Open 50 years ago, Australian Margaret Court won her record 24th Grand Slam title, an achievement she now shares with Djokovic. Court’s victory in 1973 was also historic for being the first time that men and women earned equal winner’s prize money at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic’s fourth career US Open title — he previously won the Open in 2011, 2015 and 2018 — makes the 36-year-old the oldest U.S. Open men’s champion in the Open Era, edging past Ken Rosewall, who was 35 when he won the 1970 title.

The 3 hour, 17 minute final wasn’t Djokovic’s finest performance, but it was good enough to deliver the prize he was seeking — the record 24th Grand Slam trophy.

Regardless of whether the No. 2 Djokovic won or lost the title on Sunday, he was set to return to the No. 1 ranking for a 390th overall week on Monday. The Serb is the all-time leader for most weeks at No. 1 in the men’s game.

This year marks Djokovic’s return to the U.S. Open after Medvedev denied the Serb’s bid for a calendar Grand Slam by winning his first Grand Slam title in a straight-set final in 2021. Djokovic missed last year’s event because of the U.S. government policy that denied entry into the country to non-COVID-19 vaccinated foreigners.

The No. 3-ranked Medvedev has now appeared in five Grand Slam finals, but thus far his trophy case only displays the U.S. Open prize from two years ago.

Overall, Djokovic now holds a 10-5 career winning record over Medvedev.

Djokovic featured in all four Grand Slam finals this year, only losing to 2022 U.S. Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Alcaraz fell to Medvedev here in the semifinals

.It wasn’t until the sixth game of the second set that Medvedev’s fortunes seemed to temporarily change as Djokovic struggled with his energy level and movement. But despite appearing to be at the disadvantage, Djokovic managed to save the set.

Medvedev finally had his first break point opportunity of the match on Djokovic’s serve in the eighth game of the second set. A crafty forehand half-volley saved the Serb from losing serve, which would’ve provided Medvedev with an opportunity to serve for the second set.

Then with Djokovic serving in the 12th game, Medvedev had a set point at ad-out, which the Serb saved with a backhand volley.

In the tiebreaker, Djokovic fell behind 3-1, but eventually edged past Medvedev when the Russian netted a backhand on serve on the final point

.Djokovic went off-court after winning the 1 hour, 44 minute second set, while Medvedev sat courtside receiving a left shoulder massage from the physical therapist.

Revitalized by holding onto the second set, Djokovic took control of the match. From 2-1 on serve for Djokovic, the next three games of the third set featured service breaks, which delivered Djokovic to an insurmountable 4-2 lead.