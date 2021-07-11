Novak Djokovic wins sixth Wimbledon title after battle with Matteo Berrettini

Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Novak Djokovic has won his sixth Wimbledon title, a record-equalling 20th grand slam triumph, after coming from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini in a hard-fought men’s singles final.

The Italian made it hard work, though. He trailed 2-5 in the first set, only to turn it around in spectacular fashion and eventually take a tie-break, 7-4.

But when his back is to the wall, Djokovic tends to raise his game, and again it proved the case as he dominated the second and third sets to take them both 6-4.

With the vocal backing of a packed Centre Court crowd, Berrettini refused to go away quietly. Yet he ultimately had no answer to the Serbian’s all-court game, losing the fourth set 6-3 and, with it, the match.

Victory leaves Djokovic needing just the US Open to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar-year grand slam.

• Tumaini Carayol’s report from Wimbledon to follow …