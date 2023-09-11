Novak Djokovic Wins Record 24th Grand Slam Title At US Open, Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev to win the US Open and his 24th grand slam title.

In the match against Medvedev, it took Djokovic three hours and 17 minutes to defeat his opponent 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. The Serbian tennis star is now tied with Margaret Court which they have held since the 1970s.

As the tennis star made his way to the player box to celebrate, Djokovic pulled out a t-shirt to honor his friend Kobe Bryant. The graphic tee that said “Mamba Forever” had a photo of himself with the late basketball star.

Novak hits 24 and pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant 💙 pic.twitter.com/rDXVUvYe1Z — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

Djokovic talked about his tribute to Bryant on the court following his win. The champion said he thought of the idea of making the t-shirt in case he won but didn’t share it with anyone until he asked for help in making it happen.

“Kobe was close, close friend, we chatted a lot about, about the winner’s mentality when I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback — work my way back to the top of the game,” he said. “He was one of the people that I rely on the most. He was always there for any kind of counsel advice, any kind of support in the most friendly way.”

He continued, “What happened few years ago and him and his daughter passing hurt me deeply and I thought, 24 is the jersey that he wore when he became a legend of Lakers and world basketball. So I thought it could be a nice symbolic thing to acknowledge him for all the things he’s done.”

Novak shares the idea behind his tribute to Kobe 🗣 pic.twitter.com/aFd7xStqVx — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2023

Djokovic’s was not at the US Open last year due to the tennis player not being vaccinated and refusing to do so.

“I’m really living my childhood dream,” Djokovic said as he thanked his parents, his family and his team.

