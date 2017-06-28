Novak Djokovic wins 2nd-round match at Eastbourne

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil during their quarterfinal match on day five of the AEGON International tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Wednesday June 28, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) -- Novak Djokovic made a successful transition to grass ahead of Wimbledon by beating Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the Eastbourne International on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Djokovic broke Pospisil's serve once in each set.

It was Djokovic's first match since his straight-set loss to Dominic Thiem in the French Open quarterfinals three weeks ago. It's the first time he has played a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010.

Djokovic will play either Donald Young or Jared Donaldson in the quarterfinals.