Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul - LIVE: Latest updates from Australian Open men’s semi-final

Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s semi-finals as Novak Djokovic faces Tommy Paul. Djokovic is the strong favourite to reach Sunday’s final - where the winner will play Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Serbian has won all nine of his previous semi-final appearances in Melbourne while American Paul is contesting in his first ever grand slam semi-final.

Djokovic has been in supreme form as he continues his bid for a 10th Australian Open and 22nd grand slam title, but the 35-year-old has been dragged into further controversy in Melbourne after his father was filmed posing with Vladimir Putin supporters on Wednesday.

Srdjan Djokovic has insisted he was unwittingly caught up in the pro-Russian demonstration but has decided not to attend his son’s semi-final. Djokovic is yet to comment on the incident, which followed his straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

Tsitsipas is through to his first Australian Open final after the Greek defeated Karen Khachanov 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-3 in the earlier semi-final. Tsitsipas has been in excellent form in Melbourne and was defeated from two sets up in his only other grand slam final appearance, which came against Djokovic at the French Open in 2021.

Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open, below.

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul

Novak Djokovic continues Australian Open bid against Tommy Paul from 8:30am GMT

Djokovic’s father releases statement after being filmed with Vladimir Putin supporters

Djokovic looking to win 27th match in a row at Australian Open and continue bid for 10th title

Stefanos Tsitsipas through to final after defeating Karen Khachanov in four sets

Australian Open 2023

07:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic’s father has insisted he was unwittingly caught up in a pro-Russian demonstration at the Australian Open but has decided not to attend his son’s semi-final against Tommy Paul.

A video on a Russian activist’s YouTube channel emerged on Thursday showing Srdjan Djokovic standing with a man holding a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin’s face on it and wearing a t-shit bearing the Z symbol that demonstrates support for the war in Ukraine.

In a statement released by the tennis star’s representatives, Mr Djokovic senior said: “I am here to support my son only. I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption.

“I was outside with Novak’s fans as I have done after all of my son’s matches to celebrate his wins and take pictures with them. I had no intention of being caught up in this.

“My family has lived through the horror of war, and we wish only for peace. So there is no disruption to tonight’s semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home. I wish for a great match and I will be cheering for my son, as always.”

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Tommy Paul

07:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a third-set wobble to defeat Karen Khachanov and reach his first Australian Open final.

The third seed has been a man on a mission all fortnight, troubled only by Jannik Sinner in the fourth round until now, and he looked set to cruise into the final as he stepped up to serve for a straight-sets victory.

But Russian Khachanov clung on, breaking Tsitsipas and then saving two match points in the third-set tie-break before the Greek eventually clinched a 7-6 (1) 6-4 6-7 (6) 6-3 victory.

Tsitsipas had reached the last four in three of the last four years at Melbourne Park without going further, losing in 2019 to Rafael Nadal and in 2021 and 2022 to Daniil Medvedev.

He was not to be denied this time, though, and will now aim to go one better than his only previous slam final at the French Open in 2021, when he led Novak Djokovic by two sets to one but was eventually beaten.

Report by Eleanor Crooks

Australian Open

07:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Tommy Paul is faced with the challenge of defeating Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open - a feat no one has managed to do since the Serbian won his first on nine titles here 15 years ago.

Djokovic was in stunning form against Andrey Rublev and Alex De Minaur and said he wanted to send a message to his rivals: “Playing against two guys that are really good players, in-form players, to beat them dominantly in three sets, is definitely something that I want in this moment, something that sends a message to all my opponents remaining in the draw.

“With this kind of game, of course the confidence level rises. I feel good on the court, better and better as the tournament progresses. I’ve been in this situation so many times in my life, in my career, never lost a semi-finals in (the) Australian Open. Hopefully that will stay the same.”

Australian Open 2023

07:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic admitted his travails in Australia are giving him extra fuel as he chases a 10th title at Melbourne Park.

The Serbian was again in superb form, painting the lines consistently in a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory over fifth seed Andrey Rublev on Rod Laver Arena to set up a semi-final with unseeded American Tommy Paul.

Djokovic, who has never lost at the Australian Open once he has reached the last four, is trying to make up for lost time after last year’s vaccination furore and deportation, while this year he has been battling a left hamstring problem.

“I don’t think that I lack determination,” said Djokovic, who tied the record of former coach Andre Agassi with a 26th consecutive victory here. I always try to give my best, particularly in grand slams, because at this stage of my career those are the tournaments that count the most, of course.

“But you could say that there is something extra this year, yeah. You could say because (of) the injury, what happened last year. I just wanted to really do well. So far I have a perfect score in Australian hard courts, in Adelaide and here. I’ve been playing better and better. I couldn’t ask for a better situation to be in at the moment.”

Novak Djokovic reveals source of motivation: ‘There’s something extra this year’

Australian Open 2023: Game, set and match!

07:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to his first Australian Open final! The Greek sees off the challenge of Karen Khachanov in what was an impressive performance.

Tsitsipas missed two match points in the third set tiebreak but responded well to race away with the fourth set, with his aggressive play key to a 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 win.

After three semi-final defeats in Melbourne, he has finally broken through.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023

07:05 , Jamie Braidwood

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Order of play - Friday 27th January

From 08:30 GMT

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul

