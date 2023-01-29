Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2023 Australian Open final — live reaction

Uche Amako
·25 min read
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's final live: Score and match updates - Reuters/Carl Recine
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's final live: Score and match updates - Reuters/Carl Recine

11:55 AM

History maker

Djokovic is the new world No 1 and now has 22 grand slam titles, putting him level with Rafael Nadal.

11:52 AM

The champ

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - GETTY IMAGES
11:51 AM

Telegraph's Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown

11:50 AM

Twitter reacts

11:46 AM

The winning moment for Djokovic

11:45 AM

Emotional scenes

Djokovic climbs into his box, hugs his team and breaks down into tears.

12 months ago he was back home having been deported.

11:43 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) Tsitsipas - TIEBREAK

Tsitsipas first serve down the T unreturned by Djokovic, 5-2. Tsitsipas brings in Djokovic with a short backhand, makes a backhand pass and Djokovic nets a volley, 5-3. 

Too good from Djokovic as he bullies Tsitsipas and finishes with a forehand winner, 6-3. THREE CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS.

Djokovic backhand return into the tramlines, 6-4. Tsitsipas forehand winner, 6-5. Defensive Tsitsipas forehand long, 7-4.

GAME SET CHAMPIONSHIP DJOKOVIC!

11:37 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-6 Tsitsipas - TIEBREAK

Djokovic first serve unreturned by Tsitsipas, 1-0. Djokovic forehand return winner off a Tsitsipas second serve, 2-0.

Tsitsipas drive forehand error, 3-0. His head is gone.

Tsitsipas tamely hits a backhand long, 4-0. Tsitsipas meekly hits a backhand into the net, 5-0. Djokovic slices a backhand wide, 5-1. He was probably distracted by a terrible call out from the crowd.

11:33 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-6 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

One of the rallies of the match, 15 shots, back and forth and Djokovic eventually puts a backhand long, 15-0. Forehand error by Tsitsipas, 30-15.

But he responds with an ace, 40-15 to loud applause. Amazing forehand return by Djokovic, Tsitsipas does incredibly to get it back, Djokovic attacks the net and Tsitsipas drills a forehand at him but the ball goes long.

Tsitsipas ace to hold. Tiebreak time!

11:28 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-5 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas fails to put Djokovic under any pressure and the Serbian holds to love to secure another tiebreak for himself at the very least.

A fourth love hold in a row.

11:25 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Still plenty of love from the fans for Tsitsipas in here. He gets the biggest cheers when he moves forward to the net - which should have been a more significant part of his strategy.

He hasn't been dominant from the net but he is still winning 63 per cent of points there, which is better than he's doing from the back.

11:25 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-5 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Excellent Djokovic return gets Tsitsipas on the back foot but he copes with it well and draws the forehand error from Djokovic. Defensive Djokovic lob goes long, 30-0.

Crushing forehand by Djokovic and Tsitsipas can't get the ball back in play, 30-15. Tsitsipas backhand long, 30-30.

Djokovic two points away now.

Good wide serve by Tsitsipas, Djokovic's return is short and Tsitsipas finishes with a forehand winner, 40-30.

Tsitsipas ace to hold. He is resisting as well as he can.

11:19 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-4 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic drop shot winner on the opening point. Then a forehand winner down the line, 30-0. 24th unforced forehand error by Tsitsipas, 40-0.

Djokovic backhand down the line winner to hold. Ridiculous shot. Tsitsipas must hold serve next to stay in the match.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - AFP
11:16 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-4 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Just over 90 seconds is needed for Tsitsipas to hold to love. Scoreboard pressure is now activated.

11:12 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-3 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic ace, 30-0. Mis-hit backhand return by Tsitsipas but Djokovic adjusts himself and puts away a forehand winner, 40-0.

Djokovic backhand winner to hold. Since being broken in the opening game of the set, Tsitsipas has won just two points on Djokovic's serve.

11:09 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 7-6 (4), 3-3 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Excellent drop shot by Tsitsipas which Djokovic chases after but can't reach, 15-0. Tsitsipas plays another drop shot, this time Djokovic get there. But as they battle at the net, Djokovic puts up a lob which goes long, 30-0.

Tsitsipas hits a double fault but responds with a backhand winner down the line, 40-15.

And Tsitsipas holds serve with a forehand winner.

11:04 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 3-2 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic forehand winner down the line, 30-0. Made that look very easy.

Dropshot winner by Djokovic to hold.

11:01 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Meanwhile, the TV cameras have picked up a Chetnik flag - a symbol associated with Serbian ethnic cleansing - among the fans gathered outside the stadium. I'm pretty sure that's on the banned list here.

11:00 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 7-6 (4), 2-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Another careless volley into the net by Tsitsipas, 15-30. He responds with his 11th ace of the match.

Tsitsipas takes charge of the rally and hits a forehand winner down the line, 40-30. And he holds when his first serve is unreturned.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - REUTERS
10:56 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

It's relatively quiet on RLA now after a rowdy period around the tie-break where there were a lot of plonkers yelling out stuff - mostly in Greek I think, though my linguistics aren't really up to that task.

During rallies, you can hear the faint thump of the beats coming from an electronic dance music festival nearby.

10:56 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 2-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic consolidates his break to take the lead in this set. Scoreboard pressure on Tsitsipas to stay in touch and keep his dreams alive.

10:51 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-1 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Fortuitous net cord for Tsitsipas after a poor drop shot, 15-0. Djokovic forehand return error, 30-0.

Tsitsipas is livid with himself after Djokovic makes him hit an extra ball and he sends a forehand into the tramlines, 30-40.

Tsitsipas saves break point with a drive forehand winner, deuce. Too good from Djokovic as he carefully flicks a backhand winner down the line for a winner, deuce.

Defensive forehand slice by Tsitsipas goes wide and Djokovic breaks straight back.

10:45 AM

Third set: Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 0-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Over six minutes since the last point, Djokovic returns to court after a comfort break and outfit change.

He starts the game with a double fault. He then puts a backhand long to give Tsitsipas two break points. He has to take this chance to kick start his comeback.

Tsitsipas tamely hits a backhand long, 30-40. Djokovic backhand into the tramlines, Tsitsipas breaks for the first time in the match.

That will be good for Tsitsipas' morale. Now has to hold.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - REUTERS
10:36 AM

Twitter reacts

10:32 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4) Tsitsipas - TIEBREAK

Djokovic double fault, 4-3. Djokovic forehand return into the net, 4-4. Tsitsipas forehand into the net, 5-4.

Tsitsipas backhand long, 6-4. Tsitsipas forehand return into the net, 7-4.

10:28 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Kudos - is that a Greek word? - to Tsitsipas for making it through a whole set without granting Djokovic a break point. Not many are able to do that, especially on Djokovic's favourite court.

He's definitely got Djokovic rattled, judging by the non-stop tirades aimed at Goran Ivanisevic in the player box. He's also been winning the forehand-to-forehand battles. But he will still have to win a tie-break if he is going to level the match up.

10:27 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 6-6 Tsitsipas - TIEBREAK

Tsitsipas forehand long, 1-0. Tsitsipas overhead winner after a blistering backhand down the line, 1-1. Djokovic forehand winner, 2-1. Tsitsipas mis-hits a forehand long, 3-1. 

Tsitsipas forehand into the net, 4-1. Djokovic backhand into the net, 4-2.

10:23 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 6-6 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Unlike his previous service game, Djokovic has no problems, racing to 40-0 quickly.

First double fault by Djokovic, 40-15. Djokovic then nets a backhand, 40-30.

Tsitsipas forehand into the net means we go into a tiebreak. Most important tiebreak of Tsitsipas' career coming up.

10:17 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 5-6 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Back-to-back aces from Tsitsipas completes a love hold. On the balance of play he deserves this set. But if he doesn't win it, I can't see how he recovers.

10:15 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

It's definitely livening up in here. Djokovic got booed for walking away from the service line on break point/set point down, although he was only reacting to all the shouting going on. His fault then seemed quite popular. But he dominated the second-serve rally and whipped an inside-in forehand winner away to neutralise the danger.

Tsitsipas is going for a lot of topspin and safe margins on his backhand but that means he's not really threatening to hit winners with it, more waiting for Djokovic to miss. It's not been a successful strategy for opponents over the years.

10:14 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 5-5 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic mis-hits a forehand long, 15-30. A few nervous faces in the Djokovic support box. Tsitsipas shanks a forehand wide, 30-30. That was very tight.

Djokovic gets a short backhand but puts it in the tramlines, set point Tsitsipas.

Clutch tennis by Djokovic, such clean and aggressive hitting and he finishes with a forehand winner, deuce. Brilliant.

Djokovic comes through another service game when Tsitsipas puts a forehand wide.

10:05 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a Djokovic shank! That almost never happens. I can’t remember seeing him frame a ball all tournament.

The ballooning miss came at 15-15 and gave Tsitsipas a chink of light – but it was quickly snuffed out as Djokovic regained his composure. (The lucky net-cord on the next point probably helped.) A loud chant of “Nole” broke out after he held to 30.

10:05 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-5 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

162km/h forehand winner down the line by Tsitsipas then back-to-back aces, 40-0. No doubt Tsitsipas' level has improved.

Tsitsipas forehand long, 40-15. Djokovic goes on the attack and forces Tsitsipas to net a defensive backhand, 40-30.

Djokovic backhand long and Tsitsipas holds.

10:02 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 4-4 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic forehand long after a short Tsitsipas return, 0-15. Djokovic responds with an ace, 15-15.

Mis-hit forehand by Djokovic flies high and wide, 15-30. Tsitsipas slices a backhand long after Djokovic's backhand clips the net cord and lands short, 30-30.

Djokovic backhand pass, Tsitsipas is there with a makeable volley but he nets, 40-30. He had to make that. Costly miss.

Tsitsipas backhand wide and Djokovic escapes.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - SHUTTERSTOCK
09:58 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Battle has certainly been joined in this second set, and Djokovic expressed his frustration at his failure to break with a rant in the direction of his player box as he sat in his chair.

Tsitsipas has been slightly the stronger from the back of the court - a rarity for any opponent of Djokovic's on Rod Laver Arena - but Djokovic's 80 per cent first-serve ratio is keeping him ahead.

09:56 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 3-4 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Djokovic takes a tumble as he tries to reach a Tsitsipas forehand, 30-30. He takes a bit of time to get to his feet but looks OK to continue.

Crucial overhead winner by Tsitsipas, 40-30. Djokovic forces Tsitsipas to play another overhead, the Serbian reads it and hits a great backhand which Tsitsipas volleys into the tramlines, deuce.

Words exchanged between Djokovic and coach Goran Ivanisevic. Djokovic is not happy about something but it is not clear what.

Djokovic backhand wide and Tsitsipas holds. He is hanging in there to be fair.

09:51 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 3-3 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas continues to struggle in Djokovic's service games. No winners off the return, no break points and just 8/40 receiving points won.

Djokovic holds to 15.

09:49 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

It's very still tonight, and perhaps 18 degrees - perfect tennis conditions, which is exactly what Djokovic would have been hoping for. The cleanest ball-striker in the game, he doesn't like his perfect biomechanics to be disrupted.

My suspicion is that Djokovic will end up setting records that will last for decades – perhaps even centuries – until players are all cyborgs and travel to tournaments via jetpack.

09:43 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 2-3 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas forehand long, his ninth unforced error on that side, 15-30. Good from Tsitsipas as he forces Djokovic into an error, 30-30.

Tsitsipas double fault, deuce. But he hangs onto his serve with a forehand winner.

09:38 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 2-2 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

First time Tsitsipas as been 15-15 on the Djokovic serve after the Serb makes a backhand error. Another backhand error makes it, 15-30. Half chance for the Greek here.

Djokovic overhead winner after relentlessly attacking Tsitsipas' backhand, 30-30. Tsitsipas lifts a great lob, Djokovic does well to get to it and hit an overhead which rushes Tsitsipas into sending a forehand long, 40-30.

Djokovic ace to hold.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - GETTY IMAGES
09:33 AM

Djokovic* 6-3, 1-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas is starting to get some joy from the baseline now with his forehand increasingly coming into play.

He holds to love here but it is becoming critical that he makes some sort of impact on Djokovic's serve.

09:31 AM

Djokovic 6-3, 1-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Ace and forehand winner by Djokovic to seal his latest easy service hold.

Djokovic really has saved his very best for when he needed it most. I don't think anyone is keeping up with him at this level.

09:28 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Bit of a lull in the mood on Rod Laver Arena after that rather predictable 36-minute first set. At the moment, you wouldn't bet on this reaching the 2hr 28miin mark set by Sabalenka and Rybakina last night. And everyone in here knows it.

09:27 AM

Second set: Djokovic* 6-3, 0-1 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas needs to consider coming to the net more. He's not mixing his game enough or giving Djokovic something different to think about.

Tsitsipas backhand winner down the line, 40-15 and he finishes the game with a forehand winner.

09:25 AM

Twitter reacts

09:23 AM

Djokovic 6-3 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic starts the game with another first serve and finishes with a forehand winner, 15-0. Tsitsipas forehand into the net, 30-0.

Rare win for Tsitsipas in a long rally as Djokovic nets a forehand, 30-15. Tsitsipas shanks a backhand wide, 40-15.

Tsitsipas forehand long, Djokovic takes the first set.

Clinical from the Serb.

09:20 AM

Djokovic* 5-3 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Two aces by Tsitsipas to finish the game and force Djokovic to serve for the set. Can he finally put some pressure on Djokovic?

09:16 AM

Djokovic 5-2 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Tsitsipas is having to cover a lot of ground on the baseline as Djokovic pushes him back and forces him into errors.

Djokovic holds to 15 with an ace and he's a game away from the set. It's been one way traffic.

09:12 AM

Djokovic* 4-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Brilliant backhand pass by Djokovic, 0-15. So good.

Tsitsipas forehand into the net, 15-30. He responds with his third ace, 30-30. Those cheap points are more than welcome.

Djokovic forehand into the net, 40-30. Tsitsipas ace to hold serve. He desperately needed that.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - REUTERS
09:08 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Compared to last night's women's final, the crowd are much noisier early on. They know both of these players and have their partisan loyalties, whereas the Rybakina-Sabalenka classic was more of a grower.

A couple of decent rallies early on but Tsitsipas is landing only 43 per cent of his first serves and deserves to be behind as a result.

09:07 AM

Djokovic 4-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic overhead winner, 15-0. Too many errors from Tsitsipas, 40-0. But he does peg Djokovic back to 40-30. However, Djokovic closes out the game with a forehand volley winner.

Djokovic is playing like a man on a mission and Tsitsipas doesn't know how to stop him.

09:03 AM

Djokovic* 3-1 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Longest rally of the match, 25 shots, both players going at it but Tsitsipas takes control with his forehand and finishes with a drive forehand winner, 15-15.

Djokovic gets Tsitsipas on the run and gets the error, 15-30. Big first serve by Tsitsipas is unreturned, 30-30.

Tsitsipas on the back foot again and he slices a forehand wide, break point Djokovic. The pressure tells as Tsitsipas hits a double fault.

Djokovic breaks.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - REUTERS
08:58 AM

Djokovic 2-1 Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic with another comfortable service hold. He finishes the game with a trademark backhand winner down the line.

Tsitsipas will need to do more with his returns to put pressure on Djokovic.

08:55 AM

Djokovic* 1-1 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server)

Long rally to start the game, Tsitsipas trying to dictate with his forehand but he eventually nets, 0-15.

Deep backhand by Djokovic and Tsitsipas shanks a forehand high and long, 0-30. The Greek hasn't found his timing yet.

First ace for Tsitsipas, 15-30. Djokovic peppers the Tsitsipas backhand and the third seed sends one long, two break points.

Tsitsipas finds a first serve to save the first. Djokovic does incredibly to get a big first serve back in play but he then sends a forehand long, deuce.

Ace from Tsitsipas to hold serve. That should boost his confidence.

08:49 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Some tit-for-tat aural arm-wrestling between the Greek and Serbian fans on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas got comfortably the bigger cheer on his announcement, but the Djokovic contingent then responded with a loud chant of "Nole, Nole" (his nickname).

08:49 AM

First set: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Stefanos Tsitsipas* (*denotes next server)

Ideal start by Djokovic as he holds to 15 with a forehand winner. A statement start by the nine-time champion.

08:47 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Good evening from Melbourne. There are plenty of cameras directed at the Djokovic player box, waiting for a picture of Novak's father, Srdjan Djokovic, if he should decide to join the team. From my position above them, I don't think he's there.

I can see Novak's mother Dijana and his spokeswoman Elena but there doesn't seem to be anyone on Dijana's right. Srdjan skipped the semi-final after the controversy over his photographs and videos with pro-Putin demonstrators from Wednesday.

08:42 AM

Coin toss

Djokovic wins it and will serve first. Less strapping on Djokovic's left hamstring today compared to previous matches.

He must be feeling very good which is ominous for Tsitsipas.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - AP
08:38 AM

HERE WE GO!

Tsitsipas is the first to walk onto court. He gets a good reception and is followed by Djokovic, who waves to his fans.

08:36 AM

Fans are ready

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - SHUTTERSTOCK
08:34 AM

Dominant Djokovic

Djokovic leads their head-to-head 10-2, winning the last nine matches.

Djokovic also boasts a 9-0 record at the Australian Open when he reaches the final.

08:29 AM

'Tsitsipas looks really dangerous right now'

Eurosport expert John McEnroe told Reuters:

Maybe Tsitsipas got a bit of a wake up call when Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and he's quite a few years younger.

Holger Rune is starting to make some real inroads and some of the other younger players. It seemed that the guys that were expected to win like a bunch like (Daniil) Medvedev, (Alexander) Zverev before he was hurt, (Dominic) Thiem and Tsistipas, there was a danger that it hasn't gone their way.

So I think there was this danger that (Tsitsipas) was going to be sort of not forgotten, but sort of not top top tier. So I give him a lot of credit because he didn't have great results at the majors last year. But there seems to be a positive energy that's coming from him that I hadn't seen for a while. And when his forehand's working it's really big time. He looks really dangerous right now.

08:18 AM

Twelve months ago, Djokovic had been deported from Australia...

... now he is aiming to win a 10th title in Melbourne.

Honestly, I'm over it. Once I came into Australia, my intentions were always very positive to come back. Of course, the feelings of coming back to Australia this year were different than any other year because of the events of last year.

I said many times that I don't hold any grudges, that I just love playing in Australia, love being here. That kind of emotion I feel like helped me to feel comfortable and to play well. I won Adelaide, now I'm in the finals of the Australian Open. I haven't lost a match in last five weeks in Australia.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas australian open 2023 final live score - GETTY IMAGES
08:08 AM

Djokovic’s father allowed to attend final after video of him with Vladimir Putin fans

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said:

It’s his decision. We’re going to let it be his decision and ultimately he’s got to make the call.

He didn’t breach any event policy. That’s really important because what’s been written about what he (allegedly) said hasn’t been correct and I think people are back-tracking from that.

That’s unfortunate that massive assumptions were made.

08:01 AM

In case you missed it...

...Aryna Sabalenka won the women's final on Saturday, beating Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in three thrilling sets.

Our tennis correspondent Simon Briggs says the Belarusian has the potential to revolutionise the women's game.

Read his piece here.

07:51 AM

Australian Open men's final day

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the Australian Open men's final between Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It is the final day of the opening grand slam of the year and it has been full of great tennis, upsets, drama and controversy.

But at 8.30am (UK time), Djokovic will be aiming to move level with Rafael Nadal on 22 major titles while Tsitsipas is fighting for his first.

The two players have met before in a grand slam final. At the French Open in 2021, Tsitsipas took a two sets to one lead before Djokovic fought back to win in five.

The world No 1 ranking is also at stake and Djokovic believes his experience in these situations should benefit him.

"I think that the experience of being in this particular situation and circumstances before helps," he said. "I think also the fact that I never lost the Australian Open finals definitely serves as a great confidence booster prior to Sunday.

"But, of course, still the job needs to be done on the court. I'm going to play against Tsitsipas, who is in a great shape, great form, has been playing some of his best tennis. I'm sure that he's going to be very motivated to win his first Grand Slam title.

"I know his game pretty well. He knows my game well. We played several times in different surfaces. We played in one Grand Slam finals, was on clay, though, in Roland Garros some years ago.

"I know what's ahead of me, and I'm excited. Fortunately for me at this stage of my career, because of all the achievements, it is always basically every match or every tournament there is always something on the line, particularly when the Grand Slams are played. Of course, I'm privileged to be in this position, and I'm hoping for the best."

For Tsitsipas, he says the chance to win a major and be world No 1 is something he has been working towards his whole life.

"I remember watching it on TV saying to myself, I want to be there one day myself," he said. "I want to recreate that feeling for me.

"I knew that's a very long journey to get there. There are certain steps you have to take to give yourself the chance to be competing for something like this.

"But I very much believed it. I very much believed it. First of all, it's your ego that speaks. You either have it or not, you know? As a kid, I was very confident. Thank God I was good in my country. Starting from that, I knew if I'm able to get out of my country and compete in other countries, European leagues, European tours, I proved myself over and over again that I'm actually good. I did finish as a junior No. 1. Now I want to do it in the men's side, in the men's professional tennis."

