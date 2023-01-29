Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open men’s final

Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s final as Novak Djokovic plays Stefanos Tsitsipas with tennis history on the line in Melbourne. Djokovic is aiming to join Rafael Nadal on a men’s record 22 grand slam titles, with what would be his 10th Australian Open victory. The Serbian was deported from Australia 12 months ago amid a political storm over his exemption for the Covid vaccine, but is now a win away from sealing a triumphant and historic return.

Tsitsipas, who has reached his first Australian Open final, faces one of the toughest tasks in sport as the Greek looks to end Djokovic’s winning streak in Melbourne. The 35-year-old has won his last 27 matches at the Australian Open and has won all nine of the finals he has played at the Rod Laver Arena. Tsitsipas’ previous grand slam final appearance came at the 2021 French Open, where Djokovic fought from two sets down to win the title.

Djokovic was caught up in fresh controversy earlier this week when his father was filmed with supporters of Vladimir Putin at Melbourne Park. Srdjan Djokovic, who missed his son’s semi-final win over Tommy Paul on Wednesday, has insisted he had unwittingly greeted the pro-Russian demonstrators. Djokovic said that his father did not intend to pose for photos with the group and explained he had mistaken them for Serbian fans.

Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open men’s final, below:

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Djokovic vs Tsitsipas latest updates

Novak Djokovic faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in Australian Open final from 8:30am GMT

Djokovic bids for 10th Australian Open and record-equaling 22nd grand slam title

07:06 , Jamie Braidwood

If you could had to bet your life on a tennis player, you would choose Djokovic at the Australian Open. After nine wins in a row in Melbourne finals he looks certain to win a 10th. Tsitsipas will give him his best test yet this year, and may even take a set, but it’s hard to see how anyone could beat Djokovic over five on this form. Djokovic wins in four

What are the odds?

Djokovic: 2/9

Tsitsipas: 39/10

07:03 , Jamie Braidwood

The Australian Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will start from 8:30am GMT on Sunday 29 January.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

Good morning

07:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to live coverage Australian Open men’s final as Novak Djokovic plays Stefanos Tsitsipas with tennis history on the line in Melbourne. Djokovic is aiming to join Rafael Nadal on a men’s record 22 grand slam titles, with what would be his 10th Australian Open victory. The Serbian was deported from Australia 12 months ago amid a political storm over his exemption for the Covid vaccine, but is now a win away from sealing a triumphant and historic return.

Tsitsipas, who has reached his first Australian Open final, faces one of the toughest tasks in sport as the Greek looks to end Djokovic’s winning streak in Melbourne. The 35-year-old has won his last 27 matches at the Australian Open and has won all nine of the finals he has played at the Rod Laver Arena. Tsitsipas’ previous grand slam final appearance came at the 2021 French Open, where Djokovic fought from two sets down to win the title.