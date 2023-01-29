Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open men’s final

Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s final as Novak Djokovic plays Stefanos Tsitsipas with tennis history on the line in Melbourne. Djokovic is aiming to join Rafael Nadal on a men’s record 22 grand slam titles, with what would be his 10th Australian Open victory. The Serbian was deported from Australia 12 months ago amid a political storm over his exemption for the Covid vaccine, but is now a win away from sealing a triumphant and historic return.

Tsitsipas, who has reached his first Australian Open final, faces one of the toughest tasks in sport as the Greek looks to end Djokovic’s winning streak in Melbourne. The 35-year-old has won his last 27 matches at the Australian Open and has won all nine of the finals he has played at the Rod Laver Arena. Tsitsipas’ previous grand slam final appearance came at the 2021 French Open, where Djokovic fought from two sets down to win the title.

Djokovic was caught up in fresh controversy earlier this week when his father was filmed with supporters of Vladimir Putin at Melbourne Park. Srdjan Djokovic, who missed his son’s semi-final win over Tommy Paul on Wednesday, has insisted he had unwittingly greeted the pro-Russian demonstrators. Djokovic said that his father did not intend to pose for photos with the group and explained he had mistaken them for Serbian fans.

Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open men’s final, below:

Novak Djokovic faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in Australian Open final from 8:30am GMT

Djokovic bids for 10th Australian Open and record-equaling 22nd grand slam title

Tsitsipas aims to end Djokovic’s run of nine Australian Open final victories

Winner will replace Carlos Alcaraz as World No 1

08:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Nine Australian Open final wins in a row...

27 Australian Open wins in a row...

Unbeaten on Rod Laver Arena since 2018

A 22nd grand slam title on the line

The small task facing Stefanos Tsitsipas today, as Novak Djokovic bids for tennis history.

08:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas is also a clash of two passionate groups of tennis supporters: Serbia and Greece. Both sets of fans make the presence known at the Australian Open and it could be a crazy atmosphere in the Rod Laver Arena today.

“Both Greece and Serbia have put the map with tennis as a big contender in big events,” Tsitsipas said. “Serbia is also a very small country, just like Greece. They have produced a lot of good players. Someone that has led the country when it came to tennis. Not a very big country. I hope we in Greece can achieve the same thing they have in recent years, win multiple Grand Slams.”

08:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic and Tsitsipas have, without doubt, been the two best players so far in Melbourne, which can be see by the dominance of their scorelines through to the final. Only Tsitsipas, against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round, was pushed to five sets.

Djokovic route to final:

1st round: 6-3 6-4 6-0 vs Carballes Baena

2nd round: 6-1 6-7 6-2 6-0 vs Couacaud

3rd round: 7-6 6-3 6-4 vs Dimitrov

4th round: 6-2 6-1 6-2 vs De Minaur (22)

Quarters: 6-1 6-2 6-4 vs Rublev (5)

Semis: 7-5 6-1 6-2 vs Paul

Tsitsipas route to final:

1st round: 6-3 6-3 7-6 vs Halys

2nd round: 6-3 6-0 6-2 vs Hijikata

3rd round: 6-2 7-6 6-3 vs Griekspoor

4th round: 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 vs Sinner (15)

Quarters: 6-3 7-6 6-4 vs Lehecka

Semis: 7-6 6-4 7-6 6-3 vs Khachanov (18)

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic has won his last nine matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas, including in the 2021 French Open final.

Tsitsipas was two sets up in the final but Djokovic fought from two sets down in a grand slam final for the first time in his career.

Asked about the final this week, Tsitsipas joked: “I don’t remember”.

(Getty Images)

08:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic said before the semi-finals that his bid for the Australian Open was being fuelled by his deportation from the country last year.

“I don’t think that I lack determination,” Djokovic said. “I always try to give my best, particularly in Grand Slams, because at this stage of my career those are the tournaments that count the most, of course.

“But you could say that there is something extra this year, yeah. You could say because of the injury, what happened last year. I just wanted to really do well.

“So far I have a perfect score in Australian hard courts, in Adelaide and here. I’ve been playing better and better. I couldn’t ask for a better situation to be in at the moment.”

(AP)

07:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open final: “This is exactly what I’ve imagined and hoped that will happen when I came to Australia, with intention to be in a position to fight for another Australian Open trophy.

“I think that the experience of being in this particular situation and circumstances before helps. I think also the fact that I never lost the Australian Open finals definitely serves as a great confidence booster prior to Sunday. But, of course, still the job needs to be done on the court.

I’m going to play against Tsitsipas, who is in a great shape, great form, has been playing some of his best tennis. I’m sure that he’s going to be very motivated to win his first Grand Slam title.

“I know his game pretty well. He knows my game well. We played several times in different surfaces. We played in one Grand Slam finals, was on clay, though, in Roland Garros some years ago.”

07:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Stefanos Tsitsipas on playing the World No 1 position in the Australian Open final: “I remember watching it on TV saying to myself, I want to be there one day myself. I want to recreate that feeling for me. I knew that’s a very long journey to get there.

“There are certain steps you have to take to give yourself the chance to be competing for something like this. But I very much believed it. I very much believed it. First of all, it’s your ego that speaks. You either have it or not, you know? As a kid, I was very confident.

“Thank God I was good in my country. Starting from that, I knew if I’m able to get out of my country and compete in other countries, European leagues, European tours, I proved myself over and over again that I’m actually good. I did finish as a junior No. 1. Now I want to do it in the men’s side, in the men’s professional tennis.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas will contest a first Australian Open final (Dita Alangkara/AP) (AP)

07:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka’s first grand slam final began with a double fault. Her first Championship point, too, was a double fault. But in between, Sabalenka produced a near faultless display of the improvements she has made to her game, as the 24-year-old battled from a set down to defeat Elena Rybakina in a thrilling Australian Open final. Sabalenka’s first grand slam title required three more Championship points to close it out. There, as she had done so impressively since falling behind, Sabalenka kept her cool to prevail in what was an absorbing contest.

In almost two and a half hours on Rod Laver Arena, Sabalenka’s newly-found mental toughness was put under the fiercest of examinations by the Wimbledon champion. In another time, Sabalenka may well have crumbled, but her response was controlled and measured as she came through to win the women’s final.

Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elena Rybakina to win Australian Open in three-set thriller

07:25 , Jamie Braidwood

As Novak Djokovic continued to move through the distractions, history now awaits in the Australian Open final. The Serbian is into his 10th in Melbourne and stands on the verge of joining Rafael Nadal on 22nd grand slam titles after shaking off an uncertain start and some new controversy to motor past Tommy Paul in straight sets in the semi-finals. A “crisis” midway through the first set was one of a few uncomfortable moments the 35-year-old has encountered on his return to Australia, the latest the emergence of a video of his father Srdjan posing with Vladimir Putin supporters on Wednesday night.

After last year’s deportation and this year’s hamstring injury, it was another obstacle for Djokovic to face after his smooth progress past Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev in the previous rounds. Srdjan, who said he was unwittingly caught up in the pro-Russian demonstration, was absent from his box and in the opening stages against Paul, Djokovic cut a frustrated and irritated figure. Edgy and wide-eyed, Djokovic blew a 5-1 lead in the first set among an avalanche of unforced errors, offering Paul a leg-up into what was the first grand slam semi-final of the 25-year-old’s career.

“It got to me,” Djokovic admitted. “I was struggling physically and emotionally. I guess at the final stages of a slam, you can expect to have one or two or three crises. The less the better. But I did have one.” It would have been an encouraging sight for Stefanos Tsitsipas, the in-form and confident Greek who awaits in Sunday’s final.

What followed, however, was a further example of why Djokovic maintains an unbeaten record in Australian Open semi-final, and underlined the task facing Tsitsipas today.

Novak Djokovic overcomes ‘crisis’ to underline task facing Stefanos Tsitsipas

07:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on his father: “As my father put in a statement, we are against the war, we never will support any violence or any war. We know how devastating that is for the family, for people in any country that is going through the war.

“There was no intention. It can happen. It can happen to many people, what happened to him. He was passing through, made a photo, it has escalated.

“He was misused in this situation by this group of people. That’s what happened. I can’t be angry with him or upset because I can say it was not his fault. He went out to celebrate with my fans, and that’s it. That’s all that happened.

“After that, of course he felt bad because of me and he knew how that’s going to reflect on me, the whole media pressure and everything that has happened in the last 24 hours, 48 hours.”

Novak Djokovic defends father after video with Vladimir Putin supporters

07:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic said his father did not intend to pose for pictures with supporters of Vladimir Putin at the Australian Open.

Djokovic’s father Srdjan caused controversy on Wednesday when he was filmed standing next to a Russian flag with Putin’s face on it, and a man who wore the ‘Z’ logo that indicates support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Srdjan Djokovic insisted earlier on Friday that he was unwittingly caught up in the pro-Russian demonstration, which took place in Melbourne Park following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory over the Russian player Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic’s father did not attend his son’s semi-final match against Tommy Paul as he did not want to be a “disruption” and the Serbian explained after the match that the images were a “misinterpretation” of what happened.

Djokovic said his father unknowingly stopped to greet the pro-Russian demonstrators, thinking they were holding Serbian flags. The 35-year-old also refuted allegations that his father had said “Long live Russia” when leaving the group, insisting the phrase had been mistranslated.

07:06 , Jamie Braidwood

If you could had to bet your life on a tennis player, you would choose Djokovic at the Australian Open. After nine wins in a row in Melbourne finals he looks certain to win a 10th. Tsitsipas will give him his best test yet this year, and may even take a set, but it’s hard to see how anyone could beat Djokovic over five on this form. Djokovic wins in four

What are the odds?

Djokovic: 2/9

Tsitsipas: 39/10

07:03 , Jamie Braidwood

The Australian Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will start from 8:30am GMT on Sunday 29 January.

07:02 , Jamie Braidwood

