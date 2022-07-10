Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios start time: Wimbledon final schedule and how to watch online and on TV

Sport Staff
·1 min read
Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in what promises to be a mouth-watering Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic is bidding to win his fourth successive Wimbledon title and overcame a dire start against Cameron Norrie to ultimately cruise to a four-set victory on Friday.

Kyrgios was due to face Rafael Nadal but received a bye into the final after the Spaniard was forced to withdraw due to an abdominal tear.

It will be Djokovic’s 32nd grand slam final appearance and Kyrgios’ first, however, the controversial Australian has won the pair’s only two previous meetings back in 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios today?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios will begin at 2pm on Centre Court on Sunday.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage of the final will begin at 1pm on BBC One. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website.

