Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: Dubai Tennis Championships live stream, TV channel, UK start time, h2h

Novak Djokovic returns to action at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday, his first tournament since being deported from Australia last month.

The world no1 had his visa cancelled on the eve of the first Grand Slam of the year over his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic has since confirmed he intends to stay unvaccinated, even if it means missing out on the biggest tournaments.

He plays wildcard Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai, the second time the pair have met on court. They faced each other in the fourth round of the French Open last year, with Djokovic coming from two sets behind to lead 6-7 6-7 6-1 6-0 4-0 when the Italian teenager retired with injury.

The Serbian revealed he has had a largely warm welcome from other players since his arrival.

He said: “Most of the players that I have met, all of them have received me well. I can’t say the same thing happened in Australia. It was all a bit weird there.”

Andy Murray is also in action in Dubai after receiving a wildcard into the main draw. He faces Australian Christopher O’Connell in the round of 32.

Here’s everything you need to know about Djokovic’s return to tournament action...

Date, venue and UK start time

The round of 32 match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti will take place on Monday, February 21.

The pair are the last match on court, and the match is expected to begin at approximately 4.30pm GMT.

Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur await the winner in the next round.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti

TV channel: The match will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

Live stream: Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the match either on their website or through the app.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head record

The only previous meeting between the pair was last year’s match at Roland Garros, when Musetti had to withdraw in the fifth set after pushing Djokovic all the way.

Djokovic wins: 1

Musetti wins: 0