Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov live: French Open latest updates

01:40 PM

Djokovic v Khachanov

Hello and welcome to coverage from the French Open of Novak Djokovic v Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic has looked imperious so far in Paris and is the major favourite to reach the semi-finals. But on his day Khachanov is capable of giving the best players a tough test. “Against him, you need to play really good chess, I mean, I guess to beat him,” Khachanov said about facing Djokovic.

“But definitely I will prepare. You know to analyze with your team what you can do better, let’s say. We will watch some points, some matches from him, and then make a plan basically.

“But of course, you know, he’s one of the toughest tasks, toughest opponents, and, you know, you cannot count him out. So at the same time I have ultimate respect, but I’m focused, you know, I’m pumped to do well, and let’s see if I can make it or not this time.”

For Djokovic, he revealed that the secret to his success is very simple. “Sleep is extremely important. Probably more important than any other recovery routines that you could do,” he said. “I like to get at least, you know, eight-and-a-half hours of sleep a night. I’m pretty deep sleeper, so to say. I don’t wake up during the night, so I get everything done in those particular amount of hours that I’m looking for.

“I mean, especially if you are experiencing some, you know, physical, strong physical efforts on a given day, then your body is asking for more sleep. REM sleep is the most important one between 1.00 and 4.00 a.m. So I try to be already in a deep sleep by that time. I don’t go too early to sleep but I also don’t go late, around midnight or something. I try to get those eight or nine hours of beauty sleep. I think that helps a lot with recovery, feeling good, feeling fresh.”

