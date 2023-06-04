Novak Djokovic vs Juan Pablo Varillas live: Latest from the French Open fourth round

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas - Reuters/Lisi Niesner

02:21 PM

Djokovic* 5-3 Varillas (*denotes next server)

Varillas serves to stay in the set - and succeeds.

Juan Pablo Varillas serves - YOAN VALAT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:16 PM

Djokovic 5-2 Varillas* (*denotes next server)

At 15-30, Djokovic changes things up a bit, varying the pace of his hitting, coming to the net and winning a point with an attractive drop shot.

Djokovic slices and Varillas steadies himself, using that extra split second, to crunch a double handed backhand down the line. Winner - and another break point for the Peruvian at 30-40.

Some people in the crowd are distracting Djokovic as he serves.... It’s windy in Paris, and it’s at Djokovic’s back here.

Brilliance from Djokovic at 40-40. He is on the back foot through every shot of this point but he will never give in. He stays in the point, somehow, then turns the tables with a perfectly judged forehand that Varillas hits back into the net.

Wraps the game up with authority now.

02:14 PM

Djokovic* 4-2 Varillas (*denotes next server)

Novak Djokovic wins a 22-shot rally and we need a deuce but Varillas produces an ace, holds his serve, and has a toe-hold in this first set now.

02:05 PM

Djokovic 4-1 Varillas* (*denotes next server)

Opportunity. At 30-30, Varillas produces a superb grouondstroke that kisses the line. Lovely backhand, that, and it gives him a break point. And he takes it! Fist pump. The Peruvian has got his match up and running.

02:01 PM

Djokovic* 4-0 Varillas (*denotes next server)

Oh dear, that is another break of serve. Djokovic is hitting the ball sweeeetly.

01:57 PM

Djokovic 3-0 Varillas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic hold serve there with authority and Varillas is going to need something like a miracle, or Djokovic breaking down, to win here.

01:53 PM

Djokovic* 2-0 Varillas (*denotes next server)

Varillas is in a pickle right away. It’s 15-40 on his serve. He passes Djokovic cross-court. But at 30-40, an error, and a break of serve.

01:48 PM

Novak Djokovic 1-0 Juan Pablo Varillas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic made to work for that first service hold, taken to a deuce. A couple of aces have close the door.

01:44 PM

The players are out on the court

Novak in an orange Lacoste shirt that is more or less the same colour as the surface. Rather confusingly, his opponent is wearing a similar colour!

The men have never played each other.

It is Djokovic to serve.

01:39 PM

Varillas quotes

“Last match was tough. He was serving big.

“This is a great thing for my country. There are not many pro players in Peru and opportunities to be a professional.”

01:36 PM

Djokovic on Eurosport

“It is normal to have doubts, no matter how much experience. I remind myself to stay in the moment and make the most of it. It is more challenging than it was earlier in my career. I do not have an end date in mind but I think I can still challenge the best players in the world. How long that goes on for I do not know.”

Good quotes from him I thought. Downplaying himself you might say.

01:31 PM

Juan Pablo Varillas factfile

Novak Djokovic needs little or no introduction, but the man he faces in this last 16 match is less well known.

Juan Pablo Varillas is from Peru and is currently ranked 94 in the world. The highest has has been is 76. This week’s efforts represent the highlight of his playing career so far.

He came back from two sets down to beat Shang Juncheng, and then overcame 19th seed Roberto Bautista Agut from a similarly desperate position. He beat 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last round in a five setter.

So he’s clearly a battler and he’ll need every ounce of that heart today against the great Serb.

01:24 PM

So that win for Pavlyuchenkova

means that Novak Djokovic will be on court fairly soon.

01:18 PM

Djokovic to follow

This match will start after the conclusion of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova’s clash with Elise Mertens. The Russian is 5-3 up in the final set as we speak.

12:59 PM

'That’s something that I find disrespectful'

Good afternoon and welcome to Roland Garros where Novak Djokovic returns to Court Phillipe Chatrier this afternoon under something of a cloud.

The Serbian was less than impressed with the reception he received on court during his third-round win over Davidovich Fokina, during which he was audibly booed and jeered by the crowd.

“A majority of the people come to enjoy tennis or support one or the other player,” Djokovic said following his match, according to ESPN.

“But they are individuals. There are people – there are groups or whatever – that love to boo every single thing you do. That’s something that I find disrespectful and I frankly don’t understand that.

“But it’s their right. They paid the ticket. They can do whatever they want.”

The whole event has been one where Djokovic has been shrouded in controversy after seeming to take to a very public stance against the sovereignty of Kosovo after winning his first-round match.

This afternoon, the 22-time Grand Slam winner faces Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas. The world No 94 who beat the 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last round and will now face Djokovic for the first time in his career.

What is of concern for Varillas, as if facing Djokovic was not a lofty-enough in itself, is that he has played 15 sets en route to the fourth round. His conditioning will therefore go a long way to deciding whether this match is competitive or not.

FOr Djokovic, off-court matters have taken attention away from what has been a relatively straightforward start to his French Open bid.

Three straight-sets wins are exactly what he would have been expecting coming into Roland Garros but there have been some mumerrings that the 2021 champion might not have quite found his best stuff yet.

Now feels like the perfect chance to lay a marker down to the rest of the tournament.

