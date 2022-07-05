Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live: Score and latest updates from the Wimbledon quarter-finals

Uche Amako
·4 min read
novak djokovic vs jannik sinner live score wimbledon 2022 latest - OFFSIDE VIA GETTY IMAGES
novak djokovic vs jannik sinner live score wimbledon 2022 latest - OFFSIDE VIA GETTY IMAGES

01:50 PM

Djokovic 3-0 Sinner* (*denotes next server)

Ruthless start by the No 1 seed continues. He's won every point on his first serve so far, got 83 per cent of returns in play and made just one unforced error.

01:46 PM

Djokovic* 2-0 Sinner (*denotes next server)

Early problems for Sinner as a double fault sees him slip to 0-30. First lengthy exchange between them, a forehand to forehand battle but Sinner nets. Three break points.

Sinner saves the first after a 17 point rally ends with Djokovic netting a defensive forehand. He saves the second after a big serve down the T. But not the third as Sinner pushes a forehand long.

Not the start the young Italian will have wanted.

01:40 PM

First Set: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Jannik Sinner* (*denotes next server)

Two missed returns by Sinner and an ace moves Djokovic to 40-0. And he holds with a lovely angled volley winner.

01:37 PM

Some special guests in the Royal Box today

novak djokovic vs jannik sinner live score wimbledon 2022 latest - TELEGRAPH
novak djokovic vs jannik sinner live score wimbledon 2022 latest - TELEGRAPH

01:34 PM

Here we go...

... Djokovic and Sinner come out from under the Royal Box to a warm reception. Five minute warm-up and we will get going.

01:28 PM

Djokovic vs Sinner preview by Simon Briggs

01:17 PM

Roger Federer might have some competition in the style stakes soon..

01:07 PM

BREAKING: Nick Kyrgios to appear in court after being charged with domestic abuse

Kyrgios, the controversy-engulfed Wimbledon quarter-finalist, will appear in court in Australia next month accused of assaulting a former girlfriend.

The 27-year-old was summonsed in December 2021, and it appears All England Club organisers were unaware he is now due to appear before judges in Canberra.

Read more here.

12:57 PM

A taste of what Djokovic can expect today?

12:45 PM

Welcome

Hello and good afternoon from Wimbledon as we enter the business end of the tournament with the men's and women's quarter-finals.

On Cente Court, Novak Djokovic opens play at 1.30pm against the talented Jannik Sinner and that match will be followed by Marie Bouzkova vs Ons Jabeur. While on Court 1, Britain's Cameron Norrie is the second match scheduled and he will face David Goffin.

Although Djokovic has made relatively straightforward progress to the last eight, he did drop a set in the previous round against wildcard Tim van Rijthoven. And today, he faces a stiff test again Sinner, who is enjoying his best run at SW19.

Djokovic said: "I have only superlatives and positive things to talk about Sinner's game. We all know he's very talented. He's already now an established top player.

"I've seen him play many different surfaces in the last few years. He's maturing a lot on the big stage. I think he doesn't feel too much pressure on the big stage because he can get you sometimes when you're younger.

"He's very confident. He believes he can win against anybody, any stadium, which is important for a young player like him. He's already now experienced, even though he's still young, because he has had big matches, top-10 player."

Sinner earned his match-up with Djokovic by winning his battle of the next generation with Carlos Alcaraz and is full of confidence.

He said: "It's going to be a tough match, of course. I mean, he's playing very, very good. I will try my best. That's the minimum I can do. Just enjoy every moment out there, which I've done today.

"It was a very special feeling to go on Centre Court. So, yeah, let's see in the next round what's going to happen. But, yeah, I think I can be happy today and trying to recover in the best possible way for the next match."

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works