Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe live: Score and latest Laver Cup 2022 updates

Uche Amako
·2 min read
Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe live score Laver Cup 2022 latest - GETTY IMAGES
06:17 PM

About last night...

06:03 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to coverage from the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena. There wasn't a dry eye in the house last night as Roger Federer bid an emotional farewell to tennis alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal.

The pair, representing Team Europe, were beaten by Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling doubles match. That meant the score was 2-2 going into day two. In the day session, Matteo Berrettini added two points to Europe's tally when he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime. Taylor Fritz levelled the scores again at 4-4 when he beat Cameron Norrie.

Tonight it is the turn of 21-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, who is on double duty. First he plays Tiafoe in the singles then he will team up with Berrettini against Sock and Alex de Minaur. Djokovic has not played a tennis match since winning Wimbledon in July after he was denied entry into the US for the summer hard court season due to his unvaccinated status but the Serbian insists he has no regrets.

"No, I don't have any regrets," Djokovic told reporters. "I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn't able to play, but, you know, that was decision that I made. I knew what the consequences will be, so I accepted them. That's it. I mean, I congratulate Alcaraz for winning the US Open. He did it in an incredible fashion, in three or four five-set matches in the tournament. He's 19 years old and already number one in the world."

Nadal pulled out of the remainder of the Laver Cup due to personal reasons after partnering Federer last night. The Spaniard is expecting his first child with wife Mery Perello soon but made the trip to London to play alongside the Swiss maestro for the final time.

