Djokovic vs Medvedev live: Score and latest US Open final updates as Djokovic wins epic second set

Novak Djokovic is bidding to win a 24th grand slam - Reuters/Mike Segar

12:02 AM BST

Third Set: Djokovic 6-3, 7-6, 1-0 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic left the court for a change of clothes and a comfort break while Medvedev stayed and received treatment on his left shoulder. If that’s a serious issue, he has no chance of fighting back.

Djokovic holds to 15 to make an ideal start to the set.

11:53 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 Medvedev - TIEBREAK

Djokovic serves and volleys again and Medvedev’s lob goes long, 4-3. Djokovic gets a look at a down-the-line forehand but misses, 4-4. Incredible defensive skills by Djokovic again but Medvedev keeps his nerve, chasing down an angled Djokovic backhand and replying with a drop shot which Djokovic can’t get back into play, 4-5.

Relentless cross-court backhand hitting from Djokovic to the backhand for Medvedev and the Russian cracks, 5-5.

Medvedev forehand return is well wide, 5-6. Set point Djokovic. Medvedev backhand into the net and Djokovic takes the net, 5-7.

What a set!



One hour and 45 minutes later, Djokovic has a 2-set lead. pic.twitter.com/tTiPFhRihW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

11:45 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-6 Medvedev - TIEBREAK

After an hour and 32 minutes, Medvedev starts the breaker with a forehand winner, 0-1. Mid-court ball by Medvedev sits up nicely to be attacked by Djokovic but he nets a backhand, 0-2. Defensive forehand by Medvedev sails long, 1-2.

Big hitting from Medvedev and Djokovic slices a defensive forehand long, 1-3. Medvedev dumps a forehand into the net after a deep return from Djokovic, 2-3. Medvedev forehand return into the net, 3-3.



11:39 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-6 Medvedev*

Djokovic double faults, 30-30. He stretches out his left leg. An injury? Big point coming up.

Beautifully done by Djokovic as he serves and volleys and finishes into the open court, 40-30. Another Djokovic double fault makes it deuce. He’s struggling to push up.

Medvedev earns a set point after changing the angle of attack and placing a backhand down the line which Djokovic can’t get back into play.

Brilliant at the net from Djokovic again as he serves and volleys, anticipates Medvedev’s passing shot and finishes with a backhand volley winner.

Another gruelling service game for Djokovic, over 10 minutes long and four deuces, but he hangs on to get himself a tiebreak where we know he’s formidable. Will he make Medvedev rue not taking the chances he’s had?

11:26 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 5-6 Medvedev

Medvedev expertly redirects a backhand winner down the line, 15-15. Djokovic screams something in Serbian at his support box. This is a very strange phase of the match for him but you get the sense that if he wins this set all will be alright with the world.

Exceptionally controlled backhand down the line by Medvedev after chasing a Djokovic drop shot, 40-30. Sensational rally, Medvedev doesn’t take the multitude of chances he has to finish the point and he is punished on the 26th shot of the point as Djokovic anticipates and flicks a forehand winner into the open court.

Djokovic backhand into the net and Medvedev hangs on again. He’s responded well to moments that haven’t gone his way.

Wow. Wow. Wow.



What a point from Medvedev and Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/ACead1jHzF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

11:20 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 5-5 Medvedev*

Fortunately for Djokovic no such dramas in this game as Medvedev squanders the chance to put pressure on his ailing opponent.

Djokovic getting a lot of leeway from the umpire with the serve clock. Routinely running it down but no code violation forthcoming.

11:10 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-5 Medvedev

Credit to Medvedev he responds to the disappointment of the previous game by holding to love. The intensity is rising on the court and in the stands.

11:08 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 4-4 Medvedev*

First point for Medvedev in this set after Djokovic nets a forehand, 15-15. Medvedev backhand into the net, 40-15. First double fault of the match by Djokovic, 40-30. Another long rally and this time Medvedev comes out on top with a forehand winner, Djokovic breathing very heavily.

Extremely poor miss from Medvedev as he sends a forehand return wide off Djokovic’s 88mph second serve. He has to do better there. Second double fault by Djokovic makes it deuce again. If Medvedev has any designs on winning the title he has to strike here while his opponent is in trouble.

Medvedev gets his first break point of the match after hunting down a Djokovic drop shot, then finishing with an overhead smash winner. Djokovic serve and volley, Medvedev nails a backhand return down the line but Djokovic hits a truly outstanding half-volley winner. Unreal.

And Djokovic survives a gripping 12-minute game when Medvedev nets a forehand. Medvedev will be crestfallen after that.

A textbook half-volley dropshot from Djokovic! pic.twitter.com/FWdx1za8mv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

10:52 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 3-4 Medvedev

Djokovic is coming out on top in the rallies over nine shots and Medvedev faces a battle to hang with him.

Worringly for the Russian, Djokovic has got his eye in on the returns right now, getting every ball back with interest. Backhand long from Medvedev and Djokovic earns his first break point of the set. Gutsy play by Medvedev, big first serve and he finishes with a drive volley.

Unusual moment as Djokovic hits a backhand down the line into the net and on the follow through loses control of his racket and stumbles.

Wow. Djokovic just collapses to the ground after a brutal rally. Exhaustion? Dizziness? Who knows because he returns to normal by drilling a backhand winner into the open court.

Ace by Medvedev to hold and edge ahead again.

A 31-shot rally to Medvedev and Djokovic goes timber. pic.twitter.com/OCVq2m4Rj7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

10:43 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 3-3 Medvedev*

Djokovic continues to move effortlessly through his service games. He’s won 12/14 points at the net and he crashes down another ace for a love hold.

Relentless and clinical from the Serbian.

10:38 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 2-3 Medvedev

Problems for Medvedev after his 22nd unforced error, 0-30. He gets back on track following two errors from Djokovic.

Timely 108mph ace from Medvedev swings away from Djokovic’s grasp and another ace allows him to hold serve and survive that scare.

10:36 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 2-2 Medvedev*

Medvedev tries to mix things up with a drop shot but Djokovic reads it and lifts a great lob which Medvedev can’t get back into play, 30-0.

Another comfortable service game for Djokovic as he holds to 15 when he executes a serve and volley to perfection.

Daniil Medvedev returns a shot against Novak Djokovic - Getty Images/Mike Stobe

10:29 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 1-2 Medvedev

Danger signs for Medvedev as Djokovic fights back from 0-30 to 30-all. Medvedev finds a much-needed first serve to earn himself a cheap point, 40-30. But he then pushes a backhand long to put himself back under pressure.

But his first serve gets him out of that slight predicament to stay in the lead in this set.

10:24 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 1-1 Medvedev*

For once, Medvedev takes control of a baseline rally and puts Djokovic on the defensive but he’s reluctant to come forward and when presented with a mid-court ball, he flicks a backhand wide. That is not going to work if he wants to win this match.

Love hold from Djokovic secured when Medvedev’s backhand floats harmlessly wide.

10:21 PM BST

Second Set: Djokovic* 6-3, 0-1 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Must win set for Medvedev because he won’t come from two sets down to beat Djokovic. Medvedev has to step in and do more with the ball. Medvedev left the court at the end of the set. Can he return a rejuvenated figure?

Medvedev forehand into the net, 15-30. He responds with an overhead smash winner. Djokovic takes Medvedev to deuce as he eyes another break. Medvedev has a chance to hold but hits his sixth double fault of the match.

Medvedev escapes with his serve after Djokovic nets a forehand. Important game for Medvedev coming up.

10:09 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3 Medvedev*

Medvedev’s deep return position isn’t working for him like it did against Alcaraz. Djokovic’s serve is too precise and consistent. A change in tactical approach is needed to help him get into Djokovic’s service games.

A brutal rally but this time it went in favour of Djokovic after Medvedev’s defensive backhand goes long, 40-15. Medvedev backhand long and Djokovic takes the set. Perfect start by the world No 2.

Opening set to Djokovic!



He takes it 6-3 over Medvedev. pic.twitter.com/dXX1XeRQTx — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

10:04 PM BST

Djokovic* 5-3 Medvedev

Another Medvedev double fault puts him down 0-30. But he fights back and finds the sideline with a backhand down the line winner, 30-30.

Medvedev backhand into the tramlines, set point. Saved by Medvedev after a sliced backhand from Djokovic goes wide. Medvedev tries a drop shot but gets it all wrong. Second set point for Djokovic. Saved again by Medvedev with an overhead smash winner.

And Medvedev escapes when Djokovic’s forehand return goes wide. Djokovic to serve for the opening set next.

09:56 PM BST

Djokovic 5-2 Medvedev*

An underappreciated element of Djokovic’s game is his ability to constantly keep his opponent on the move with his shots. Medvedev is having to do a lot of running on the baseline whereas Djokovic looks comfortable dictating.

Another change up from Djokovic after getting Medvedev into a defensive stance and he finishes the game with a forehand winner down the line.

Novak Djokovic prevails in yet another long rally in the first set.



He's up 5-2. pic.twitter.com/hyYQM5yRvx — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

09:51 PM BST

Djokovic* 4-2 Medvedev

Medvedev looks to have settled into the match and he holds to 30 when Djokovic goes long with a forehand down the line.

Djokovic holds for 4-1 with a break. Medvedev came out clubbing the ball in his SF: today he’s giving it more of a gentle pat on the rump. — Andrew Burton (@burtonad) September 10, 2023

09:46 PM BST

Djokovic 4-1 Medvedev*

Looks like Djokovic will emulate Alcaraz and look to serve and volley often due to Medvedev’s very deep position on the return. Longest rally of the rally, 37 shots between but Djokovic cracks first when he nets a backhand, 15-30. Djokovic stumbles and looks exhausted after that.

Back-to-back serve and volley points from Djokovic moves him to 40-30. But Medvedev keeps himself in the game with a backhand down the line winner which Djokovic barely moved for.

Medvedev forehand into the net and Djokovic keeps his lead.

09:38 PM BST

Djokovic* 3-1 Medvedev

Must win game for Medvedev to give himself a foothold in that match and he races to 40-15 after a couple of forehand errors from Djokovic.

And he holds after standing up the baseline, dictating with his backhand and forcing the error from Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev - Getty Images /Mike Stobe

09:32 PM BST

Djokovic 3-0 Medvedev*

Back comes Medvedev! Djokovic serves and volley but Medvedev chases the ball and whips a forehand winner past Djokovic, 0-30.

Djokovic responds with a big first serve that Medvedev doesn’t get back into play, 30-30. Ace down the T from Djokovic to consolidate a dream start for him and a nightmare one for Medvedev.

09:28 PM BST

Djokovic* 2-0 Medvedev

Wild double fault by Medvedev makes it 0-30. Brilliant forehand winner down the line from Djokovic, 0-40. The world No 2 is striking the ball beautifully.

Medvedev forehand long and Djokovic breaks to love. Ominous start.

09:25 PM BST

First Set: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Daniil Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

What a start. A 19-shot rally to begin, won by Djokovic, suggests we could be in for a long one tonight.

Demonstration of Djokovic’s firepower as he gets Medvedev on the backfoot and drills a backhand winner down the line, 30-15. But the next point he goes for it again and goes long, 30-all.

124mph ace down the T from Djokovic makes it 40-30 and 123mph ace seals the game for the Serbian.

09:19 PM BST

Arthur Ashe roof closed

The roof is closed despite the clear skies. Perhaps the tournament officials know something we don’t.

Djokovic won the coin toss and will serve first.

09:16 PM BST

Here we go!

It's time.



Medvedev 🆚 Djokovic



Walkouts Presented by @MountSinaiNYC pic.twitter.com/0J7UvYOrwO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

09:11 PM BST

Another key stat

Djokovic is 0-5 when he loses the first set at the US Open while Medvedev is 47-1.

Medvedev has to start strongly if he wants a chance at winning.

09:04 PM BST

Some pre-match stats

Djokovic leads the head-to-head 9-5 vs Medvedev - this is the 1st grand slam meeting since the 2021 final

Djokovic is 23-12 in grand slam finals, Medvedev 1-3

Djokovic trying to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles

08:57 PM BST

The road to the final

The path to the final for these two gentlemen 📈#USOpen pic.twitter.com/kYw4ZbT8bw — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 10, 2023

08:51 PM BST

Medvedev on Djokovic

He is always better than the previous time he plays. Novak is going to be his best version on Sunday and I have to be the best-ever version of myself if I want to try to beat him. Novak, when he loses, he’s never the same after. He’s different. So I have to use it knowing that he’s going to be 10 times better than he was that day. And I have to be, if I want to still beat him, 10 times better than I was that day.

Can Daniil Medvedev win a second US Open title? - Getty Images/Frey

08:42 PM BST

The heartbreak of defeat for Sabalenka

Une pensée émue pour la pauvre raquette d'Aryna Sabalenka, battue en finale de l'#USOpen par Coco Gauff 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WJmA2TSUtW — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) September 10, 2023

08:32 PM BST

Celebration-gate

One of the talking points from the semi-final was Djokovic’s decision to mimic Ben Shelton’s phone celebration.

Shelton said afterward:

I don’t like when I’m on social media and I see people telling me how I can celebrate or can’t celebrate. I think if you win the match, you deserve to do whatever you want. As a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that’s all I have to say about that.

Was it fair?

Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory against Ben Shelton - Getty Images/Mike Stobe

08:20 PM BST

Djokovic on whether he is looking for revenge

I am aware of the occasion. But I try to approach Sunday’s match as basically any other match with intention to win, and I’ll play my opponent. Knowing that it’s going to be the toughest challenge, without a doubt, not just because it’s a final but also because the last time I faced him in a Grand Slam finals I lost.

Novak Djokovic is into a 10th US Open final - Getty Images/Frey

08:04 PM BST

About last night...

07:54 PM BST

07:42 PM BST

US Open men's final

Hello and welcome to coverage of the US Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Many expected today’s battle to be between Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, the two best players in the world. But Medvedev ended those hopes with an outstanding display in the semi-finals against Alcaraz.

And it means we have a repeat of the 2021 final which finished with Medvedev claiming his major title and Djokovic being denied a calendar grand slams.

“I think the only way I can use it is, as I say, thinking that Novak, when he loses, he’s never the same after,” Medvedev said when asked about using the final two years ago as motivation.

“So he’s different. It’s just a different mentality. That’s why he has 23 Grand Slams, whatever, Masters 1000s, weeks at No. 1. So I have to use it knowing that he’s going to be 10 times better than he was that day. And I have to be, if I want to still beat him, 10 times better than I was that day. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

For Djokovic, it is another match with history at stake as he bids to win a 24th grand slam.

“It probably sounds cocky or arrogant, but I’m not really surprised [to reach another final], because I know how much work and dedication and energy I put into trying to be in this position, so I know that I deserve this,” he said. “I always believe in myself, in my own capabilities, you know, in my skills, in my quality as a tennis player to be able to deliver when it matters.

“So I’m not really surprised, to be honest with you. Because I feel good. Physically I have been as fit or as prepared, as strong as, I don’t want to say as ever, but, I mean, as good as I have been in the years and years.

“So age is just a number, that phrase is resonating at the moment with me. And, you know, I don’t want to even consider, you know, leaving tennis or thinking about an end if I’m still at the top of the game.

“You know, I just don’t see a reason for that. I will probably consider doing that if I get my ass kicked by young guys in the Grand Slams in the years to come in the earlier stages, and then I’ll probably say, okay, maybe it’s time to move on. But so far, you know, I still feel that I’m in the game.”

