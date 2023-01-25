Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev LIVE: Australian Open 2023 latest score after Aryna Sabalenka win

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Novak Djokovic battles Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals in Melbourne. It’s been a turbulent time at the year’s first grand slam for the Serbian, who has responded to calls he is “faking” his left hamstring injury, which prompted medical timeouts in the first few rounds of the tournament.

Taylor Fritz defended Djokovic, who thrashed Alex De Minaur to erase any lingering doubts over the injury. Karen Khachanov will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals, meaning Djokovic and Rublev will meet Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul.

Aryan Sabalenka, meanwhile, cruised into the semi-finals, with the Belarusian now poised to play Magna Linette, while Wimbledon champion Elina Rybakina could await in a mouthwatering final, should she overcome Victoria Azarenka in the other semi-final.

The relief for Azarenka, after her victory over Jessica Pegula was palpable, making the final four before an outburst: “It took me 10 f***ing years,” in reference to demons following the infamous medical time-out after failing to serve out a semi-final win over Sloane Stephens, who was then only 19.

Australian Open 2023 - Day 10

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev set to start at 08:30 GMT

Djokovic hits back after accusations of ‘faking’ injury

Tommy Paul leads Ben Shelton (7-6 (8-6) 6-3 5-7)

Karolina Pliskova beats Magda Linette (6-3 7-5) to reach semi-finals

Pliskova sets up match with Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Donna Vekic (6-3 6-2)

Aryna Sabalenka to take on unseeded Magda Linette in Australian Open semi-finals

07:35 , Jack Rathborn

Aryna Sabalenka will take on surprise package Magda Linette in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Fifth seed Sabalenka has arguably been the most impressive player in the women’s draw this fortnight and she maintained that form against Donna Vekic to win 6-3 6-2.

The Belarusian is yet to drop a set in her nine matches in 2023, combining her trademark power with more control and a renewed confidence in her big serve, which was such a liability last year.

