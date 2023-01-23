Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur live: score and latest updates from Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur: Australian Open 2023 Live score updates - REUTERS/Loren Elliott

08:03 AM

The winner of this match

Will play Andrey Rublev after his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(11) victory over Holger Rune in the fourth round this morning.

07:54 AM

Preview

Good morning. Novak Djokovic is on track for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title but question marks remain over his fitness before today's fourth-round match against with Alex de Minaur as his injured left hamstring continues to cause problems.

Djokovic, the No4 seed, defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the third round but fears about the durability of his injured hamstring only grew as the Serbian once again struggled. All eyes will be on the bandages that festoon the left hamstring as the 35-year-old takes on home favourite De Minaur who, like Djokovic, has dropped one set in Melbourne so far.

"It's really difficult to say with Novak exactly what's happening physically. He's getting the job done, he certainly doesn't look like he's [100] percent," seven-times Grand Slam champion John McEnroe told Eurosport.

Asked if De Minaur could cause issues for Djokovic's injured hamstring, McEnroe added: "De Minaur is someone potentially [who could do that] because he relies on speed and grit and making an opponent work.

"The type of guy that could cause Novak problems if he's not 100 percent."

The last two men to beat Djokovic in singles at the Australian Open, Chung Hyeon and Stan Wawrinka, have had to take him to the wire, the latter in terms of sets, the former in tie-breaks and however bad the hamstring is, I am sure De Minaur will have to do the same. The head-to-head gives us no sense of what might happen as they have never met before in a competitive match, which makes this a relative rarity in the modern age.