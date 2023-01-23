Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic takes on Alex De Minaur in the fourth round of the men’s singles draw at the Australian Open as the nine-time champion continues his quest for a 22nd grand slam title and an unprecedented 10th in Melbourne.

Standing in his way is De Minaur, the Australian 22nd seed who will have the support of a partizan crown when he attempts to reach the quarter-finals of his home slam for the first time in his young career. Like Djokovic, the 23-year-old has lost only one set so far and could cause his opponent problems given the Serbian’s ongoing hamstring issue.

“It’s really difficult to say with Novak exactly what’s happening physically - he’s getting the job done, he certainly doesn’t look like he’s 100 per cent,” seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe told Eurosport. “De Minaur is someone potentially (who could cause problems) because he relies on speed and grit and making an opponent work.”

Earlier on Monday, Arnya Sabalenka continued her impressive form with a straight-sets win over Belinda Bencic, but the women’s fourth seed Caroline Garcia was shocked by Poland’s unseeded Magda Linette.Follow all the latest scores and updates from the Australian Open below.

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

Novak Djokovic faces home favourite Alex De Minaur on Rod Laver Arena from 8am GMT

Arnya Sabalenka into quarter-finals for first time with straight-sets win over Belinda Bencic

Poland’s unseeded Magda Linette stuns fourth seed Caroline Garcia 7-6 6-4

Australian Open 2023: Game, set and match!

Rublev is asked about his quarter-final: “No one wants to play Novak,” he says, seemingly forgetting that the Serbian is facing an Australian Alex De Minaur in the next match. “I forgot, sorry!”

Australian Open 2023: Game, set and match!

What an extraordinary finale to Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune! It went to a match tiebreak, with the 19-year-old Rune storming to a 5-0 lead in the race to 10 points. But Rublev stormed back, winning nine of the next 11 points to bring up two match points. From there, Rune saved both - the second with a stunning backhand winner.

But Rublev responded again - the Russian was a break down with Rune serving for the match, too - and set up another match point. He got a massive slice of luck with a dead net-cord on match point, but that was a brilliant contest.

“It’s not a rollercoaster, it’s like putting a gun to your head,” jokes Rublev. “Rollercoasters are easier. Never in my life have I won a match like this.”

Rublev faces the winner of Djokovic vs De Minaur.

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur

Novak Djokovic speaking about his hamstring injury, following his straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov: “It kind of always starts well in last few matches, including this one, and then some movement happens and then it gets worse. Pills kick in, some hot cream and stuff. That works for a little bit, then it doesn’t, then works again.

“It’s really a roller coaster, honestly. It requires a lot of energy that is being spent from my side mentally and physically, as well, to deal with the match with my opponent and also with not ideal physical state.

“But it is what it is. It’s kind of a circumstances that you have to accept. I’m just very grateful that I’m actually able to play. The way it looked just before the tournament started, I thought that it wouldn’t be possible. I’m still here and still holding on.”

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur is the headline match on the Rod Laver Arena and will take place from 8am GMT, following the contest between Andrey Rublev and Alex De Minaur.

Australian Open 2023

There are some interesting scores out there - with three of the four men’s singles matches currently taking place.

Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune are into a fifth set on Rod Laver Arena. Rune had the chance to serve for the set but Rublev has broken back. It’s 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 5-5 in the fifth.

Elsewhere Ben Shelton has forced a fifth against JJ Wolf, with three of the previous four sets going to tiebreaks. It’s 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4) there.

Roberto Bautista Agut, who knocked out Andy Murray in the third round, is back in action against Tommy Paul.

Australian Open 2023: Pliskova races into fourth round

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova needed only 55 minutes to beat China’s Zhang Shuai 6-0 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals. Pliskova fired 12 aces and 33 winners to set up a clash with Magda Linette.

Australian Open 2023: Linette stuns fourth seed Garcia

Poland’s Magda Linette reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 7-6(3) 6-4 upset of fourth seed Caroline Garcia in just under two hours at Rod Laver Arena.

Linette made only 14 unforced errors to Garcia’s 33 in a disciplined performance and will next face former world number one Karolina Pliskova.

Australian Open 2023: Sabalenka into quarter-finals for first time

Arnya Sabalenka stormed into the Melbourne Park quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-2 victory over Swiss Belinda Bencic, setting up a meeting with teenager Linda Fruhvirtova or Donna Vekic.

Bencic drew first blood with a break in the third game but the Belarusian fifth seed cut down the unforced errors and upped the pace of her serve to run out a worthy winner in 87 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.