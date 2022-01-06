Novak Djokovic visa cancelled: why is the tennis star being kicked out of Australia?

Royce Kurmelovs and Christopher Knaus
·9 min read
In this article:
Australian Open champion is challenging his deportation in court after border force officials took action when he landed in Melbourne


Novak Djokovic flew into Melbourne planning to defend his Australian Open title. Instead he is being held in an immigration hotel and, pending a court challenge, is set to be deported after a remarkable series of events led to his visa being cancelled. How did it get to this point?

What happened at Melbourne airport?

Djokovic arrived at Tullamarine airport in Melbourne at 11.30pm on Wednesday night after a 15-hour flight from Dubai. He was held under armed guard for several hours over concerns with his visa and exemption from vaccine requirements before the Australian Border Force announced his visa had been cancelled.

In a statement, ABF said the tennis star had “failed to provide appropriate evidence” to support his exemption from a requirement to be double vaccinated against Covid. “The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements,” it said. “The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.“Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”

But wasn’t this sorted out before Djokovic got on the plane?

Djokovic, who has refused to reveal his Covid vaccination status, said on Tuesday that he had secured a medical exemption.

Tennis Australia and the Victorian government confirmed the exemption had been issued after a two-step process, seemingly clearing the way for him to compete.

What is a medical exemption?

In December, Tennis Australia released its Covid-19 vaccination policy for Melbourne’s grand slam, which included a process for players seeking medical exemptions to enter Victoria without having to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

If an exemption was deemed valid in line with the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (Atagi) guidelines, the medical exemption would be submitted to the Australian Immunisation Register. As the determining panel was blind, no panellists would ever know the identity of any player seeking an exemption.

Criteria listed by Atagi as acceptable reasons for a medical exemption range from acute major medical conditions to any serious adverse event attributed to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine. For those who have recently tested positive, that can be a temporary exemption from vaccination for six months. The reason for Djokovic’s exemption is unclear.

Why did Djokovic apply?

We do not know the details of Djokovic’s application and he has not made his vaccination status public.

However, Djokovic previously confirmed he tested positive to Covid in May 2020.

So what was the problem with his visa?

Although we don’t know the basis for Djokovic’s medical exemption application, the Guardian understands that Tennis Australia was told by the federal government in writing more than once that a recent Covid infection was not an acceptable reason not to be fully vaccinated if you want quarantine-free entry into Australia.

A letter from the federal health minister, Greg Hunt, to Tennis Australia in late November made this clear, stating: “People must be fully vaccinated, as defined by Atagi, to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia.”

“This means that people who do not meet the Atagi definition of fully vaccinated will not be approved for quarantine-free entry, regardless of whether they have received foreign vaccination exemptions,” Hunt wrote.

“In relation to your specific question, I can confirm that people who contracted Covid within six months and seek to enter Australia from overseas, and have not received two doses of a TGA approved or recognised vaccine … are not considered fully vaccinated.”

An earlier letter was also sent to Tennis Australia from the federal health department.

Atagi did not endorse the process that Tennis Australia and the Victorian government put in place, the Guardian has been told. A travel exemption from the border force was not requested and the commonwealth was not engaged.

So even though Djokovic had a medical exemption to compete, the actual visa application was a matter for the federal government. This meant the decision fell to the home affairs minister, Karen Andrews, or the prime minister, Scott Morrison.

“There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever,” Morrison had said.

Has anyone else applied for an exemption?

On Wednesday, the Tennis Australia chief executive, Craig Tiley, said 26 players and staff had applied for medical exemptions but only a “handful” had been granted. It’s been reported that three other players with the same type of visa and exemption were allowed into the country.

What has Djokovic said about vaccination?

While he has not made his vaccination status known, Djokovic said in April 2020 he is “opposed to vaccination”. “I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” he said. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision.”

What happens now?

Novak Djokovic has been moved from a room at the airport to a hotel in Melbourne run by the immigration department.

His support staff, including coach Goran Ivanišević, who were travelling with him, were allowed in without any problems. Djokovic has instructed his lawyers to appeal against the visa cancellation. An urgent hearing was held on Thursday evening.

Djokovic’s lawyers succeeded in a bid to stop him from being deported on Thursday with a full hearing in the federal court now scheduled for Monday

What has been the political reaction?

Djokovic has become something of a flashpoint among the Australian public over the sense that different sets of rules apply to powerful or famous people.

Despite previously saying it was a matter for the Victorian government, Morrison was quick to claim credit for the decision on Twitter. At a press conference on Thursday, Morrison also said it was the obligation of the traveller to provide the correct information when they arrived at the border.

The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said he had spoken to the country’s star. “I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately. In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice.”

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said his son was being “persecuted” and that the Australian government was “stomping on Serbia”.

“They’re keeping him in captivity. They’re stomping all over him to stomp all over Serbia and the Serbian people,” he said. “Morrison and his like have dared attack Novak to bring Serbia to its knees.”

Morrison said he understood the Serbian government’s position but the rules “apply to all those who enter”.

The episode recalls other dramatic confrontations between visiting celebrities and Australia’s border control regime. In 2015, Barnaby Joyce, then agricultural minister, gave Johnny Depp 50 hours to remove his dogs, Pistol and Boo, from Australia or warned they would be put down. The Hollywood star had brought them into the country on a private jet while filming on the Gold Coast. Barnaby Joyce went on to threaten the actor with a perjury investigation for smuggling the dogs into the country.

It has also drawn renewed attention to the plight of refugees and asylum seekers stuck for months, and years, at the Park hotel, where Djokovic is being held. Detainees have described it as a “torture cell”.

Mehdi, a refugee who has spent nine years in detention, told Guardian Australia: “There is a disappointment: everyone wants to ask me about Novak, what the hotel is like for him. But they don’t ask about us: we have been locked up in this place for months, for years.

How has the tennis world reacted?

Like the Australian public, the decision has split opinion. There was already limited sympathy for Djokovic, but the way the announcement has been handled has not been well received.

Australia’s world No 1 Ash Barty responded to the Australian Open’s decision to grant him an exemption with this: “It’s a tough one … I know how hard it has been for Australians … but in particular Victorians have had a real rough trot over the last 18 months and two years. I totally understand why they may be frustrated with the decision.”

Rafael Nadal, who is currently tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 career Grand Slam titles, also spoke to reporters on Thursday. He said: “I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions. But then there are some consequences.”

“Of course, I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision,” Nadal said.

