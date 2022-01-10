Novak Djokovic confirmed he was unvaccinated when he entered Australia, court papers reveal

Novak Djokovic - AFP

Novak Djokovic confirmed he was unvaccinated against coronavirus while trying to enter Australia, court documents submitted for his deportation hearing have revealed.

It is the first time the Serbian No.1 is known to have disclosed his vaccination status, having last year proclaimed he would not do so when interviewed about playing at the Australian Open.

Djokovic told a passport control officer at Melbourne Airport he was not vaccinated and that he had been granted a medical exemption from having to be in order to defend his title.

In an affidavit submitted for his deportation hearing, Djokovic wrote: “The passport control officer asked me if I was vaccinated. I said no, but that I have a medical exemption. He asked me for paperwork to support my claim to a medical exemption.

"I gave him copies of the following documents which I had printed prior to my departure from Spain:

a. Visa granted 18 November 2021 (Exhibit ND-1)

b. Medical Exemption 30 December 2021 (Exhibit ND-4)

c. Travel Declaration dated 1 January 2022 (Exhibit ND-5)

d. Border Travel Permit dated 2 January 2022 (Exhibit ND-6).”