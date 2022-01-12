Novak Djokovic: Mistake on Australia travel form was human error

Djokovic has been preparing for the Australian Open since an Australian judge overturned the government's decision to overturn his visa

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has addressed claims that he had made a false declaration on a travel form prior to entering Australia.

Calling it a "human error", he said his agent had made a mistake when filling the form and it was "not deliberate".

His entry form that stated he had not travelled in the 14 days before his arrival in Australia on 6 January.

In an Instagram post, Djokovic also responded to claims that he was not in isolation after testing positive.

He admitted that he had attended an interview with a French journalist while Covid positive, calling it an "error of judgement".

In the post, Djokovic said he also wanted to "address the continuing misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December."

Djokovic - who is hoping to defend his Australian Open title next week - had his visa to Australia revoked by authorities on his arrival.

On Monday however, an Australian judge dramatically overturned the decision by Australian authorities, ordering the release of the tennis star from detention.