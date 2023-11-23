Novak Djokovic tells British fans to ‘shut up’ after Davis Cup demolition job

Novak Djokovic gestures to the crowd during his win over Cameron Norrie - Getty Images/Fran Santiago

Novak Djokovic put the seal on a miserable night for British tennis as he defeated Cameron Norrie in straight sets. As his victory eliminated the GB team from the Davis Cup finals, he turned on a group of British fans who kept drumming away during his post-match interview, and told them: “Learn how to respect players, learn how to respect people, you shut up, you be quiet.”

It is a little-known fact that Djokovic once flirted with the idea of taking British citizenship. His mother Dijana met the Lawn Tennis Association in 2006 to discuss what funding opportunities might be available. But the idea of abandoning Serbia was too painful in the end – and ever since then, he has been a scourge of British hopes.

For the lion’s share of Andy Murray’s career, it was Djokovic who stood between him and the biggest prizes, winning five of the seven major finals that they contested. Murray was absent on Thursday because of a niggling shoulder problem, but it would not have made any difference: Serbia were just too good.

While Norrie’s 6-4, 6-4 defeat might have sealed Britain’s fate, it was not the key match-up of the night. Everyone knows that Djokovic in his present form is virtually unbeatable (even if Jannik Sinner might have a shot when Italy take on Serbia in Saturday’s semi-final).

For this reason, the most significant contest was always going to be the opener, which pitted Jack Draper – the emerging 22-year-old – against Miomir Kecmanovic. Although Kecmanovic was ranked slightly higher, at No 55 to Draper’s 60, he had lost their only previous meeting on the tour, which came in Lyon in May.

Draper went out looking for a reprise of that result, and made an early statement when he fired down three aces in his opening service game. Indeed, he went through the match without dropping serve at all. The problem came when he was at the other end, when he could not make any impression on Kecmanovic’s serve either.

Two beefy servers, two shaky return games: it was always going to come down to tie-breaks. And this is where Draper cracked. He sent down a couple of double-faults in the first-set tie-break, which was an unfortunate way to give up both points and psychological real-estate. Kecmanovic might be a slightly shaky closer at times, judging by a 30 per cent win ratio in deciding sets this season. But here he was rock-steady, completing his 7-6, 7-6 win with a pinpoint serve down the “T”.

The very fact that Kecmanovic was selected for Serbia’s second singles slot had come as something of a surprise, given that Laslo Djere is ranked far higher at No 33 in the world. But then Djere prefers clay, whereas Kecmanovic’s precise, steady game functioned brilliantly on this slowish indoor hard court.

Draper said afterwards that, whatever anyone else thought, he had been ready for Kecmanovic. The two men have practised a lot together and Draper knows exactly how good he is. “His tennis level at times is, I think, top 10 in the world. He doesn’t miss many balls. His ball speed is good off both sides, very consistent. I gave myself chances [but] I think I got beaten by a better player today, to be honest.”

Jack Draper goes through the mill during his crucial defeat by Miomir Kecmanovic - Getty Images/Francisco Macia

Not that this verdict left Draper feeling much better about life. He was playing only his second Davis Cup match, after nicking a thriller against Thanasi Kokkinakis in Manchester in September. He admitted after the match that he had felt nervous, especially because of the likelihood that Djokovic would win the second singles match. This left him a little flat-footed at times, whereas Kecmanovic – who does not possess as much power – covered the court smoothly and relentlessly.

“I gave it my all,” said Draper. “Sometimes after a match, you kind of don’t feel great about yourself, so yeah, have to pick myself up. I will go and support Cam after I’m done here. Yeah, it’s not easy losing a match like that.”

The British masterplan was to hope for split singles matches and then unleash the doubles pairing of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, who both rank among the world’s leading specialists. But it did not come to that, and they will now have to return to the qualifying round in February in defence of their position in the Davis Cup World Group. Unless, for some reason, they should be granted a wild card into next year’s finals.

Serbia, meanwhile, will roll on in search of their second Davis Cup title. Their first, which they secured in 2010, was the launchpad for the first great purple patch in Djokovic’s career, and underlined the wisdom of his decision to stick with the nation of his birth.

He clearly enjoyed this latest win more than the average victory, judging by a little gloating at the end of the first set. Turning towards a group of British fans that happened to include Dan Evans – the other player eliminated from this tie by injury – he cupped his ear and blew a frosty kiss.

The team spirit was unmistakeable as Djokovic led the whole red-shirted throng into a huddle at the end of the match. The captain, Viktor Troicki, is an old friend and doubles partner who he has known since they were both kids.

Together, they look the most likely team to come away from Malaga with the goods.