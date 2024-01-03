Novak Djokovic stuns United Cup teammates by answering questions in Chinese

Novak Djokovic has dominated the competition in Australia for the past several years and while playing in the United Cup in Perth, he surprised his Serbian teammates and the media when was asked to say “Happy New Year” in Chinese.

Not only did Djokovic respond after Serbia's victory over the Czech Republic, but he also added a few more thoughts in Chinese.

“How are you?” he said. “Thank you for your support. I love you China, my good friend!”

Novak Djokovic shocked everyone at the press conference by speaking Chinese 🗣🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/2E480IIT5x — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 2, 2024

Djokovic was hampered by a right wrist injury and in the next match against Australia's Alex de Minaur he was beaten 6-4, 6-4, losing in the country for the first time in more than six years and snapping a 43-match winning streak.

The world's No. 1 player will attempt to win his 11th Australian Open and extend his record of 24 Grand Slam men's singles titles when the tournament starts on January 14.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Novak Djokovic leaves presser stunned by answering in Chinese