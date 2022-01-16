Novak Djokovic says Australia’s immigration minister failed to ask him his views on vaccination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Karp
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Djokovic’s lawyers dispute that the Serbian tennis player is an anti-vaxxer as federal court hearing on his last-ditch bid to avoid deportation begins


Novak Djokovic has accused the Australian immigration minister of failing to ask him his views on vaccination and to consider the impact of deporting him on anti-vaccination sentiment.

Djokovic made the claims in further written submissions, published on Sunday, as the full federal court began hearing his case which will finally determine whether to restore his visa, cancelled by the minister, Alex Hawke, on Friday.

Hawke concluded that Djokovic’s presence in Australia might risk “civil unrest” because he is a “talisman of anti-vaccination sentiment” because of his earlier statements and public perception of his views on vaccination.

Related: Djokovic’s vaccine stance leaves him short of support from fellow players | Simon Cambers

In amended submissions lodged overnight, Djokovic’s lawyers have added a counter-argument that cancelling the visa will also have the effect of inciting anti-vaxx sentiment.

They cited the fact the original decision by a home affairs delegate to cancel Djokovic’s visa had done so, citing a BBC World story about backlash in the wake of that decision, later overturned by the federal circuit court.

“It was irrational, illogical or unreasonable for the minister to fail to consider the influence of Mr Djokovic’s removal on anti-vaccination sentiment,” they submitted.

Djokovic’s lawyers warned Hawke was not entitled to cancel Djokovic’s visa based on an “evidence-free figment of his imagination” about unrest if he stayed without considering the reverse: the effect of deporting him.

But chief justice James Allsop interrupted Djokovic’s barrister, Nicholas Wood, to note that use of the term “evidence” could “mislead” because the decision-maker is also entitled to use their “perception and common-sense”.

Djokovic’s lawyers also disputed claims the tennis star is an anti-vaxxer, arguing this was based on one statement in April 2020 “well before Covid vaccines were available”.

Djokovic later clarified his view when he said he was “no expert”, would keep an “open mind” but wanted to have “an option to choose what’s best for my body”, they said.

“There was no evidence before the minister that Mr Djokovic has ever urged any others not to be vaccinated. Indeed, if anything, Mr Djokovic’s conduct over time reveals a zealous protection of his own privacy rather than any advocacy.”

Hawke’s counsel, Stephen Lloyd, responded at the hearing that the minister was entitled to infer that Djokovic “could have been vaccinated if he had wanted to be”.

In court documents also released on Sunday morning, Hawke submitted there was “insufficient basis for the court to make the finding” that he failed to consider unrest in the event Djokovic was deported, and that the onus lay with Djokovic to prove he hadn’t done so.

They submitted that in his decision the minister noted support in Australia and abroad for Djokovic to stay, the risk to Australia’s global reputation, the risk to hosting the Australian Open and “the appearance of politically motivated decision-making”.

This showed the minister had adequately considered the consequences of removing Djokovic, they submitted.

Allsop asked how the court should decide if it was “plain to anyone with common-sense that cancelling the visa would cause overwhelming public discord and risks of transmission through very large public gatherings”.

Lloyd replied that this would lead to the “surprising notion” that Australia could not exercise its sovereignty by deporting someone “because the cancellation might lead to adverse consequences”.

“The minister was obviously aware his decision will result in some level of further unrest, but he was principally concerned that Mr Djokovic’s presence would encourage people to emulate his position, putting the health of Australians at risk,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said given the minister was aware of “the broad possibility of unrest, whatever his decision” – citing demonstrations after the first cancellation – it was “impossible to infer” Hawke hadn’t considered the risk of a second cancellation.

Even if Hawke didn’t consider the risk of anti-vaxx sentiment if Djokovic was deported, the minister argued that didn’t make his decision illogical, irrational or unreasonable, and it was not a material error.

Djokovic’s amended submissions criticised Hawke for not making “the obvious, critical and easy inquiry of Mr Djokovic as to what his sentiment [about vaccination] in fact was”.

Hawke responded that this exercise would have made no difference, questioning “what Mr Djokovic could have said to the minister in response”. It argued this “would not have altered the fact of his previous public statements and the views of those in the Australian community as to what his views on vaccination were”.

Sunday’s hearing began with a statement from Chief Justice James Allsop explaining while appeal is possible from a single judge, no appeal will be possible from the full court.

The hearing continues, with arguments expected to conclude by mid afternoon Australian time and a result to follow on Sunday or Monday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Jack Eichel skates with new Golden Knights teammates for first time

    Jack Eichel has been sidelined for over 10 months, but is inching closer to making his Golden Knights debut.

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement

  • Herro's 21 points lead Heat past slumping Hawks, 115-91

    ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro had 21 points and Miami scored the first 16 of the second half to break open a close game as the Heat capped a successful road trip by beating the Atlanta Hawks 115-91 on Wednesday night. Herro added 11 assists to lead Miami's balanced attack. Caleb Martin had 18 points in the final game of a 4-2 trip. John Collins led Atlanta with 16 points. Trae Young had 15. The Hawks scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, cutting Miami's lead to 88-75. Atlanta again p

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime faces 90th-ranked Finn to kick off Australian Open campaign

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top-ranked Canadian at the Australian Open, will face Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the first tennis major of the year. The 21-year-old from Montreal is ranked ninth in the world compared to No. 90 for the 22-year-old Finn. But Ruusuvuori showed little respect for the numbers at last year's Miami Open when he upset world No. 7 Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in second-round play for only his second career win over a to

  • Chiefs missing Edwards-Helaire for game vs Steelers

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire for their wild-card playoff game against the Steelers on Sunday night after their starting running back was unable to put together a full week of practice because of a hurt collarbone. Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday that Edwards-Helaire would be ruled out for the playoff opener after he returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday but did not practice at all Thursday or Friday. “It wasn't quite as good as what