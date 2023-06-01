Novak Djokovic refuses to back down on controversial TV camera message over Kosovo

(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has refused to back down on the message he wrote on a TV camera following his opening-round win at the French Open.

After easing into round three at Roland Garros with a 7-6, 6-0, 6-3 win over Marton Fucsovics, he remained unapologetic over the controversy regarding his actions in the preceding round.

He had written on a TV camera, “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.”

It led to the Kosovo Tennis Federation to call for sanctions to be taken against the 22-time Grand Slam while France’s sports minister criticised his message. Meanwhile, a statue of him in a Serbian part of Kosovo was vandalised, with his face graffitied.

Djokovic has no plans to make any further comments on the issue but said following the Fucsovics win, “I would say I again but I don’t need to because you have my quotes if you want to reflect on that.

“Of course, I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree but it is what it is. It’s something that I stand for.”

Tensions have been strained in Kosovo with UN peacekeeping forces injured in clashes. The country declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which is not recognised by Belgrade.

The latest tensions emerged after four Albanian mayors were elected during elections boycotted by the minority Serb population.