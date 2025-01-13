Novak Djokovic praises Andy Murray for ‘great’ advice during Australian Open win

Novak Djokovic praised “brilliant” Andy Murray for his mid-match advice after their coaching partnership got off to a winning start at the Australian Open.

After attracting plenty of attention during practice sessions at Melbourne Park, eyes were as much on Murray in the new courtside coaching pod on Rod Laver Arena as the 10-time champion on court against American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy.

If Djokovic is to have a chance of making it 11, he will certainly have to play better than he managed here, but he eventually wore down 19-year-old debutant Basavareddy in a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Djokovic said of Murray: “I’m obviously thrilled to have him in my corner. I must say it was a little bit of a strange experience to have him courtside in my box.

“He gave me some great advice mid-match. He’s been doing really well. It’s been an enjoyable experience and hopefully we don’t stop here.”

Expanding later in his press conference, Djokovic added: “I did, of course, practice sessions with him the whole week before tonight’s match. But it’s different in an official match, centre court, night session.

“The court on which we have faced each other on the opposite side of the net quite a few times actually. That’s why it was a little bit strange to see that and experience that.

“I’m obviously enjoying myself spending time with him on the court and off the court, talking to him about tennis, just picking his brain, understanding how he sees tennis.

“At times, as well, it’s not necessary for us to exchange words because we just look at each other and we know what happened on the court.

“He’s constantly supportive and encouraging me. He’s brilliant with that. He cares a lot and he’s putting a lot of energy into trying to make me feel good on the court. I think that’s what I need, honestly. I was looking for that extra motivation.”

Murray lost four finals to Djokovic at Melbourne Park, and what he would have given for the Serbian to have produced some of the errors that he did in the first set and a half here.

Sat just off court with three other members of Djokovic’s team in the Australian Open’s latest innovation, Murray cut an impassive figure for much of the two hours and 59 minutes the contest lasted.

Basavareddy was a little-known wild card but the American showed he can have a bright future in the sport, winning over the crowd with creative and intelligent play.

Andy Murray, left, claps in the courtside coaching pod (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Djokovic, by contrast, looked out of sorts and lethargic, and a break of serve helped the teenager take the opening set.

Murray said in discussing his new role that he would not mind if Djokovic vented his frustration at his old rival in the manner we have seen from both men towards former coaches.

But interactions between the seventh seed and his box were limited, with Murray heard shouting out encouragement at times but mostly content to get to his feet and clap at important moments.

Djokovic was also largely contained, occasionally gesticulating towards his support camp but keeping a lid on his frustrations before eventually making the breakthrough in the second set.

Basavareddy’s inexperience showed as he started to cramp before the set was out, and from that point there only appeared to be one outcome.

There was a roar from Djokovic, matched by his coach, when he levelled the match, and a bigger one when he withstood a bit of pressure to take the third set.

Djokovic and Murray, both 37, had a lengthy chat before the start of the fourth, with the Scot appearing to offer some thoughts on his charge’s backhand.

Basavareddy fought to the end but a final Djokovic ace clinched the win, prompting handshakes from Murray to the other members of the coaching team for a first hurdle successfully negotiated.

Djokovic, who next faces another unknown quantity in Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria, said: “In the end it was great. He was the better player for a set and a half, and he deserves every bit of applause that he got when he was exiting the court.

“I didn’t know much about him. These kind of match-ups are always tricky, always dangerous. You’re playing someone who has nothing to lose. He very pleasantly surprised me.”