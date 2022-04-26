Novak Djokovic poised to defend Wimbledon title with unvaccinated players given green light to compete

Green light: Novak Djokovic WILL be able to compete at Wimbledon this summer despite his stance on Covid vaccines (AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon have officially given the green light for Novak Djokovic and any other unvaccinated players to compete at this year’s tournament.

The former world No1 was forced to miss the Australian Open in January over his ongoing decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

But on Tuesday morning, Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton confirmed that Djokovic and other unvaccinated players would be able to compete at the championships this summer without needing to quarantine first.

She said: “The requirements set up do not include mandatory vaccination. It will not be a condition of entry for the championships this year.”

Players have also been given the all-clear to return to their own accommodation plans rather than staying at a central London hotel, as was the case last year.

Full capacity crowds will also return for Wimbledon in June and July after reduced numbers last year as a result of the pandemic.