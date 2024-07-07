Novak Djokovic’s nine-year-old son imitates father as he watches on at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic’s nine-year-old son imitates father as he watches on at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic’s nine-year-old son, Stefan, imitated his father’s tennis as he watched on from the stands at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion was on Centre Court on Saturday 6 July, where he beat Alexei Popyrin 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

During the fourth set tiebreak, Djokovic connected with a smash shot to win his fourth point, drawing applause from the crowd.

The cameras then focused on Stefan, who stood up and imitated the shot with his hands.

“That’s how dad does it,” the commentator said, as he chuckled along.