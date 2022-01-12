Djokovic news LIVE: World No1 admits knowing he had Covid while attending L’Equipe interview

Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open at last, after days of uncertainty over him being allowed to enter the country - and even now there remains suggestion he has more questions to answer. Having won his appeal to have his visa application accepted, Djokovic began training in Melbourne ahead of the year’s first big tournament, but received a decidedly uncomfortable reception.

He will yet face further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims he misconstrued information on his travel declaration form, saying he had not travelled elsewhere before heading Down Under - despite photos emerging of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged Djokovic is likely to have to answer questions in public, too, after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serbian can get back to focusing on tennis now.

On a less-positive note, the ATP has noted that the saga has been “damaging on all fronts” to those involved, while local reporters in Australia have been caught on camera in a foul-mouthed attack on Djokovic, labelling him “lying” and “sneaky” for his behaviour.

Follow all the latest news and reaction as Djokovic prepares for the Australian Open below.

Novak Djokovic news

Djokovic admits attending L’Equipe interview with Covid

World No1 hits out at ‘misinformation’ in statement

Djokovic likely to face hostile crowd in Melbourne

Djokovic still has ‘questions to answer’, says Murray

Djokovic facing more questions before Australian Open

09:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Border Force officials are set to ask Djokovic more questions around his entry to Australia and this time it will be focused on travel before arrival.

Djokovic said he had not travelled anywhere before getting to Melbourne but footage has emerged showing him in Spain.

On his ATD form, which was presented in court by Djokovic’s legal team, the answer “No” was selected under the question: “Have you travelled, or will you travel, in the 14 days prior to your flight to Australia?”

Story continues

Under the question there is a note that states: “Giving false or misleading information is a serious offence. You may also be liable to a civil penalty for giving false or misleading information.”

Djokovic still at risk of deportation

09:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, is consider whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on 17 January (next Monday).

Giving false or misleading information on the form is an offence, carrying a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison, and a fine of up to A$6,60 and can lead to cancellation of the offender’s visa.

Djokovic, who is seeking to win a record 21st tennis major at the Open, said his lawyers had provided additional information to the Australian government on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Hawke, who has the discretionary power to again cancel Djokovic’s visa, said the consideration process would be extended to assess the new information.

Djokovic saga damaging for everyone, says ATP

09:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

The controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic’s entry into Australia has been “damaging on all fronts”, according to the men’s professional tennis tour.

In a statement, released after Djokovic won his appeal against deportation from the country on Monday, the ATP said they welcomed the outcome the hearing and expressed concern for the world No. 1’s well-being ahead of the Australian Open next week.

The 34-year-old is still awaiting a verdict from Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who is considering whether to cancel his visa despite Djokovic’s victory in court.

The decision to grant Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, a medical exemption for the tournament caused controversy in Australia, which has seen some of the world’s strictest lockdowns and vaccination rules during the pandemic.

“The ATP fully respects the sacrifices the people of Australia have made since the onset of Covid-19 and the stringent immigration policies that have been put in place,” the organisation said.

“In travelling to Melbourne, it’s clear Novak Djokovic believed he had been granted a necessary medical exemption in order to comply with entry regulations.

“Player medical exemption requests are made independently of ATP, however we have been in constant contact with Tennis Australia to seek clarity throughout this process.

“We welcome the outcome of Monday’s hearing and look forward to an exciting few weeks of tennis ahead.”

Novak Djokovic Australian visa saga ‘damaging on all fronts’, ATP admits

Djokovic likely to face hostility in Melbourne

09:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Novak Djokovic is likely to face hostility both on and off court if he is allowed to play at the Australian Open but a former member of the Serbian’s team thinks the world number one is well-equipped to deal with it.

While Australia’s immigration minister continues to consider whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa on Wednesday, the 20-times Grand Slam champion has been pressing ahead with his preparations for his title defence.

Djokovic’s announcement last week that he had a medical exemption to play despite being unvaccinated was met with uproar in Australia, which is battling an Omicron wave of infections and where more than 90% of the adult population is double vaccinated.

Craig O’Shannessy, who worked as a strategy and tactical analyst for Djokovic, thinks that fury will almost certainly be vocalised by the crowds at Melbourne Park.

“It is not going to be new to him,” he told Reuters. “But even though he has the mental experience and toughness, this has the potential to be at a level, maybe, that we have not seen in tennis.”

Novak Djokovic during a training session on Tuesday (AP)

Djokovic still has questions to answer, says Murray

08:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Andy Murray has said Novak Djokovic still has questions to answer over his controversial entry into Australia, despite the world No 1 winning an appeal against being deported from the country.

Djokovic is set to defend his Australian Open title after an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny of his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine was quashed in a court hearing.

Djokovic has also yet to address claims that he attended a public event after returning a positive PCR result last month and the player’s family abruptly shut down a press conference when asked whether he had broken self-isolation rules on Monday.

And while Murray, a long-time friend and rival of Djokovic, welcomed his the outcome of the court hearing and his release, the former British No 1 said he must address those remaining questions ahead of the start of the tournament on 17 January.

“It’s positive that he’s not in detention any more,” Murray said.

“Obviously he won in court so that’s a positive thing for him. Hopefully he will be able to concentrate on the tennis now.

“I think there are still a few questions that need to be answered around the isolation and stuff, which I’m sure we’ll hear from him in the next few days.”

Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic still has questions to answer over visa controversy

Fucsovics hits out at Djokovic

08:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.

Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.

“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”

The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone in thinking it unfair that Djokovic could play in the Gram Slam despite not being vaccinated.

Kyrgios ‘embarrassed’ to be Australian over Djokovic saga

08:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Nick Kyrgios admits he is “embarrassed” to be an Australian athlete after the Novak Djokovic visa debacle.

The controversial Australian player is currently isolating after testing positive for Covid, which forced him to withdraw from the Sydney Tennis Classic.

And Kyrgios has hit out at the media over the controversy surrounding Djokovic’s visa and vaccination exemption, while conceding he is “embarrassed” by the whole affair.

“We know that the media like to create s***-storms, with my story and everything going on with Novak,” said Kyrgios, who has tumbled down the world rankings to No 114. “I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete who’s seen what this guy has done for us and for the sport.

“I just don’t think it’s right how we’re handling it, but the media loves to do that, loves to divide.”

Djokovic handed No1 seed

08:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Novak Djokovic has been handed the number one seed ahead of the Australian Open men’s draw after winning his appeal to enter the country and compete for a 10th title.

It comes as the the world No. 1 awaits a verdict from Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who is considering whether to cancel his visa despite the Serbian’s court victory on Monday.

Djokovic has retuned to training and confirmed he is “focused” on tennis after he was released from an immigration facility, where he had been held since arriving in Australia last week.

Djokovic, who will move clear of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal if he wins a 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne this month, is also facing questions over his positive Covid-19 test and whether false travel information was included on his visa documents.

But the 34-year-old has been named the top seed ahead of Thursday’s Australian Open main draw. The tournament starts on Monday 17 January.

Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev make up the men’s top five.

For the women’s top seeds, Australian Ash Barty remains the No1, with Aryna Sabalenka, Garbine Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova and Maria Sakkari joining her in the top five.

Djokovic will play ‘even better’ this year

08:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

Former player Andrew Castle says Novak Djokovic is “stubborn” and having the crowd against him at the Australian Open will make him play “even better”.

Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after having his visa cancelled for not having sufficient evidence for his medical exemption. However, he could still be deported if Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke decides to re-cancel the visa in coming days.

The situation has many predicting crowds will be against him as he goes for a record 21st grand slam but Castle believes Djokovic will thrive in that environment.

“He’s such a stubborn and hard-working guy on court, if he gets this exemption and if the Australian government don’t supersede the court, I would say that he’s going to tee it up and play,” he told Sky.

“If he can get through two, three, four rounds, and play his way into the tournament - we know how good he is - I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him into the second week of this grand slam once again, because he is so stubborn and so good.

“When it’s time, and the bell rings, he’ll be ready to compete. Sometimes Novak can be even better when everyone is against him than when everyone is for him.”

Novak Djokovic latest news

08:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Top story this morning: Novak Djokovic admits to carrying out interview while knowing he had Covid-19.

Novak Djokovic admits attending interview with journalist while Covid positive

Australian Open begins next week

08:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

Novak Djokovic has dominated the headlines in the build-up to the Australian Open 2022, which runs from 17–30 January.

The men’s No 1 player has had an order for deportation quashed on appeal and has resumed practice at Melbourne Park, and barring any further twists and turns, Djokovic will begin his title defence next week as the No 1 seed.

Nonetheless the tournament is wide open even though Djokovic, the nine-time winner aiming to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, is the favourite.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament:

When is Australian Open 2022 draw? Date, time, seeds and full schedule

Djokovic back in training

07:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Djokovic received an “uncomfortable” reception from fellow players as he took part in a secret training session at the Australian Open on Tuesday, according to reports.

While Djokovic is still facing the possibility of having his visa revoked, as the Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke considers whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation, the nine-time Australian Open champion has returned to training ahead of the start of the tournament on 17 January.

Djokovic took part in a training session at the Rod Laver Arena, that was shrouded in secrecy after tournament organisers closed the doors to the practice and cut the live stream of the court.

Tennis Australia later released video of Djokovic practicing with coach Goran Ivanisevic, but the world No1 was also said to have taken part in an indoor gym session.

And according to New York Times reporter Ben Rothenberg, who quoted a source in the facility, “the place went silent with everyone staring. Talk about uncomfortable.”

Novak Djokovic gets ‘uncomfortable’ reception at Australian Open training session

Reporters caught swearing over Djokovic

07:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

A leaked video from 7News Melbourne shows two reporters discussing the world No1 prior to their show - in far from complimentary terms.

Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor’s comments were caught on microphone and camera as they sat behind the newsdesk, with a large image of Djokovic mounted on a screen behind them.

“Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky, a***hole,” Maddern can be heard saying. “Whatever way you look at it...It is unfortunate that everyone stuffed up around him. To go out when you know you’re Covid-positive...well, I don’t think he was even Covid-positive.”

“That’s it, he’s an a**hole. He got a bullsh*t f*****g excuse and then fell over his own f*****g lies. It’s just what happens, right, that’s what happened,’ Amor replied.

Full story:

News reporters caught on camera criticising Novak Djokovic in expletive-filled rant

Djokovic still under investigation

07:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Djokovic remains under investigation by the Australian authorities and it is still possible the immigration minister could cancel his visa, only days before the Australian Open is due to get under way. The Australian Border Force said on Tuesday it was investigating whether Djokovic had made a “false declaration” on his arrival form – Djokovic has blamed this on his agent – which would be grounds for a visa cancellation.

Novak Djokovic issued a statement on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Novak Djokovic statement

07:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Djokovic’s statement concludes:

“Today, my team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.

“While I felt it was important to address and clarify misinformation I will not be making any further comment out of utmost respect for the Australian Government and their authorities and the current process.

“It is always an honour and a privilege to play in the Australian Open. The Australian Open is much-loved by players, fans and the community, not just in Victoria and in Australia, but around the globe, and I just want to have the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world and perform before one of the best crowds in the world.”

Novak Djokovic statement

07:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Djokovic says he made an “error of judgement” attending an interview with L’Equipe while Covid positive, and blames his agent for an “administrative mistake” on his travel form:

“I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L’Equipe interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken.

“While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.

“On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf – as I told immigration officials on my arrival – and my agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.

“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur...

Novak Djokovic statement

07:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Djokovic says he only received his PCR result after attending public events on 16 December:

“I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on 14 December after which it was reported that a number of people tested positive with COVID 19.

“Despite having no COVID symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on 16 December which was negative, and out of an abundance of caution, also took an official and approved PCR test on that same day.

“The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative.

“I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event.

“The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfill a long-standing commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photoshoot. I cancelled all other events except for the L’Equipe interview...

Djokovic attending an event around 16 December (@DjokerNole)

Novak Djokovic statement

07:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here is what Novak Djokovic put out on social media overnight:

“I want to address the continuing misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December in the lead up to my positive PCR COVID test result.

“This is misinformation which needs to be corrected, particularly in the interest of alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia, and to address matters which are very hurtful and concerning to my family.

“I want to emphasise that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations...

Novak Djokovic news

07:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open at last, after days of uncertainty over him being allowed to enter the country - and even now there remains suggestion he has more questions to answer. Having won his appeal to have his visa application accepted, Djokovic began training in Melbourne ahead of the year’s first big tournament, but received a decidedly uncomfortable reception.

He will yet face further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims he misconstrued information on his travel declaration form, saying he had not travelled elsewhere before heading Down Under - despite photos emerging of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged Djokovic is likely to have to answer questions in public, too, after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serbian can get back to focusing on tennis now.

On a less-positive note, the ATP has noted that the saga has been “damaging on all fronts” to those involved, while local reporters in Australia have been caught on camera in a foul-mouthed attack on Djokovic, labelling him “lying” and “sneaky” for his behaviour.