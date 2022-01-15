Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star detained ahead of final appeal hearing before Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been detained by border officials once more after his visa was cancelled by the Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke. Djokovic’s legal team immediately launched an appeal against the decision, calling it “patently irrational” and claiming Hawke’s decision was based purely on the government’s fear that Djokovic’s appearance at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, might stir anti-vaccine sentiment in the country.

Djokovic’s final appeal hearing is now set for a federal court at 9.30am on Sunday morning in Melbourne (10.30pm tonight in the UK), and the player’s fate will be decided by Justice David O’Callaghan. If his expensively compiled legal team win the appeal, Djokovic will take on fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round on Monday evening, where he is expected to get a hostile reception from the crowd. If the government wins its case, Djokovic will be deported.

Novak Djokovic latest news

09:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Djokovic had been waiting since a judge overturned the original decision on Monday to find out whether Hawke would use his powers to reimpose the penalty.

And, just before 6pm (7am UK time) on Friday, Hawke released a statement, saying: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The decision means Djokovic also faces a three-year ban from the country, which could mean he never plays at the Australian Open again, although that can be waived.

09:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hawke also gave significant weight to Djokovic’s admission that he attended an interview with l’Equipe last month despite knowing he had tested positive for Covid-19 and argued Australians may follow suit.

“I have also given consideration to the fact that Mr Djokovic has, in the past, shown an apparent disregard for the need to isolate following the receipt of a positive Covid-19 test result,” he said.

Djokovic’s release from detention on Monday resulted in police pepper spraying his supporters and Hawke cited the possibility of civil unrest, although his lawyers will argue on Sunday that the same could result from his deportation.

Hawke, meanwhile, dismissed Djokovic’s arguments that the cancellation of his visa would either be seen as politically motivated or jeopardise the viability of the country hosting the Australian Open.

Australia Djokovic Immigration (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

08:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hawke cited Djokovic’s status as a “high profile unvaccinated individual, who has indicated publicly that he is opposed to becoming vaccinated against Covid-19” and said he had “publicly expressed anti-vaccination sentiment”.

Hawke stated his belief that not cancelling the visa could encourage Australians not to take the vaccine, increasing pressure on the health service.

“I consider that his ongoing presence in Australia may pose a risk to the good order of the Australian community,” he said.

08:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

After a hastily convened appearance by both legal teams on Friday evening, following the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time on the grounds of “health and good order”, a brief procedural hearing was held on Saturday morning.

It emerged on Friday that Hawke based his finding not on the validity or otherwise of Djokovic’s medical exemption but on the potential for his continued presence in the country to stoke anti-vaccination sentiments and a threat to public order.

08:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

A timetable was agreed on Friday, with Djokovic to be detained at 8am on Saturday morning for a meeting with immigration officials before meeting with his lawyers. He was then detained overnight, possibly back at the Park hotel where he spent the first four days of his trip under detention.

The world number one’s legal team revealed their grounds for appeal would centre on the irrationality of the decision, with the threshold for success much higher than in the first hearing.

08:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Djokovic’s appeal against the re-cancellation of his visa has been confirmed for Sunday morning (tonight in the UK) at the Federal Court of Australia.

After a hastily convened appearance by both legal teams on Friday evening, following the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time on the grounds of “health and good order”, a brief procedural hearing was held on Saturday morning.

In it, Justice David O’Callaghan confirmed the case has been transferred from the Federal Circuit Court and that the main hearing will take place at 9.30am on Sunday (10.30pm on Saturday UK time).

Djokovic is due to play his first-round match at the Australian Open against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.

Djokovic detained by border officials

08:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Novak Djokovic has been detained by Australian border officials in line with the arrangement agreed in court as the world’s number one tennis player fights on to remain in the country.

Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by immigration officials ahead of the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, and saw immigration minister Alex Hawke again deny his application on Friday.

The 34-year-old Serbian is accused of providing false information on his visa declaration, and claiming that he had not traveled in the 14 days before he arrived in Australia.

Djokovic’s lawyers have appealed the decision and his case will be heard before Justice O’Callaghan at the Federal Court of Australia at 9.30am AEDT on Sunday.

07:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

