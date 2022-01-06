Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star fights deportation from Australia over vaccine row

Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport on Thursday. The men’s tennis world No1 had claimed he had a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19 and had hoped this would allow him to circumnavigate Australia’s strict rules on entering the country.

However, the Australian Border Force said in a statement that Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” It added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”

The incident has sparked an international diplomatic row, with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic writing on Instagram: “In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice.” Later the Australian prime minister Scott Morrison tweeted: “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.”

Djokovic, who was left stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamanrien airport overnight, filed an injunction to prevent his deportation. Follow all the latest news below.

Novak Djokovic latest news

World No1 was left stranded at Tullamanrien airport

Visa revoked by Australian Border Force after 'failing to meet entry requirements’

Furious Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic vows to fight for ‘truth and justice’

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison: ‘Rules are rules’

Serbian President labels Djokovic treatment as ‘harassment’

Djokovic expected to fly home

08:45 , Dylan Terry

As of 12 hours ago, the situation is that Novak Djokovic is expected to be on the next flight out of Melbourne due to visa issues.

There has not been any development since it was reported that his lawyers are expected to appeal the decision.

The Telegraph’s Oliver Brown said: “There is an increasing possibility that Djokovic will be on the next flight home.

“Both the Serbian Embassy and the Australian Ambassador to Serbia are now becoming involved. A lonely-looking Australian Open courtesy car still waiting for him outside airport.”

Story continues

Djokovic’s Grand Slam tally

08:40 , Dylan Terry

Novak Djokovic is currently level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 men’s Grand Slam singles titles.

Here is the breakdown of his honours to date.

Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021

French Open: 2016, 2021

Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021

US Open: 2011, 2015, 2018

Djokovic was granted exemption

08:35 , Dylan Terry

A reminder what Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday as he prepared to jet off to Australia with a medical exemption.

He said: “Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!”

Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.



I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022

Who else is in the men’s singles draw?

08:30 , Dylan Terry

So, who could benefit from Novak Djokovic’s likely absence from the 2022 Australian Open men’s singles draw?

Well, Daniil Medvedev was the last man to win a Grand Slam having picked up the US Open at the end of 2021.

Then there is the supremely talented Alexander Zverev who will also look to take advantage of the Serb’s bizarre non-attendance.

And what about 2009 champion Rafael Nadal? The Spaniard could move back ahead of Djokovic atop the all-time Slam list if he collects his 21st in Melbourne later this month.

Prime Minister involved in Djokovic case

08:25 , Dylan Terry

Such was the gravitas of Novak Djokovic’s visa situation that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was forced to release a statement on the matter.

It came after visa issues restricted the Serbian from entering the country following initial concerns over his unvaccinated status.

Morrison tweeted: “Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules.

“Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from Covid, we are continuing to be vigilant.”

Djokovic’s dad on nightmare visa stand-off

08:20 , Dylan Terry

Novak Djokovic’s dad Srdan gave his take on the visa stand-off between his son and the Australian authorities just hours before it was announced he would not be allowed in.

Srdjan Djokovic said: “I have no idea what’s going on, they’re holding my son captive for five hours. This is a fight for the libertarian world, this is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world!

“If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street, this is a fight for everyone.”

Nadal reacts to Djokovic situation

08:15 , Dylan Terry

Rafael Nadal has responded to Novak Djokovic being denied entry to Australia due to visa issues.

The Spaniard, who will compete in Melbourne later this month, was uncharacteristically outspoken on the matter.

He said: “The world has been suffering enough. Get vaccinated. If he wanted, he would playing here in Australia without problems.”

Serbian President labels Djokovic treatment as ‘harassment’

07:50 , Jack Rathborn

President Aleksandar Vucic claims Novak Djokovic has been a victim of “harassment”.

He has added that “the whole of Serbia” supports him during this episode.

While Australian PM Scott Morrison has rejected claims that the visa cancellation was due to “any particular position in relation to Serbia” and maintains the country is “a good friend of Australia”.

Novak Djokovic news: Are most tennis players vaccinated?

07:45 , Jack Rathborn

At least two others, Tennys Sandgren and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, are sitting out the Australian Open because they are not vaccinated.

A spokeswoman for the women’s professional tennis tour said Wednesday that 85% of the WTA’s top 100 players are fully vaccinated; a spokesman for the men’s professional tour tweeted late last month that the ATP’s top 100 vaccination figure was 95%.

Novak Djokovic news: Why is the Australian Open important to the world No 1?

07:40 , Jack Rathborn

Djokovic is on the precipice of history, one Grand Slam trophy away from finally overtaking rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis.

Entering the 2011 season, Federer owned 16 major titles, Nadal nine and Djokovic one.

Now each has 20. Djokovic, who last year eclipsed Federer’s mark for the most career weeks at No. 1 in the men’s rankings, already owns nine Australian Open championships, the men’s record.

Novak Djokovic news: Has Serb been vaccinated? Has he had Covid?

07:35 , Jack Rathborn

While Djokovic has steadfastly refused to explicitly say whether or not he received any shots to protect against the coronavirus, he would not have needed an exemption to enter Australia if he were fully vaccinated.

In April 2020, he issued a statement saying: “Personally I am opposed to the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel.

But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to make a decision whether to do it, or not.” Two months later, he and his wife tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus after a series of exhibition matches he organized with no social distancing or masking.

Novak Djokovic news: What has been the reaction in Australia?

07:30 , Jack Rathborn

The news that Djokovic was on his way to Australia with an exemption — announced first by him via social media, then by Tennis Australia via press release — was not exactly greeted warmly in Melbourne, where most people endured months of strict lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

More than 90% of Victoria state residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated. The about-face on Djokovic’s status upon his arrival was, not surprisingly, objected to by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who called it “harassment.”

Why was Djokovic initially granted an exemption and were there other players with one?

07:25 , Jack Rathborn

The state government for Victoria, where Melbourne Park is located, mandated full vaccinations for all players, staff and fans at the Australian Open unless there is a genuine medical reason.

Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino said medical exemptions would not be “a loophole for privileged tennis players” and would only be possible in “exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition.”

Tennis Australia said Djokovic’s request for an exemption “was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.” Neither Tennis Australia nor Djokovic revealed the reason he sought an exemption. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said a total of 26 players or support staff applied for exemptions and a “handful” were granted.

Among the acceptable grounds were acute major medical conditions, serious adverse reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or evidence of a COVID-19 infection within the previous six months.

Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?

07:19 , Jack Rathborn

When Djokovic landed at the airport, the Australian Border Force canceled Djokovic’s visa, saying he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted, “No one is above these rules,” and later said at a news conference that Djokovic’s exemption wasn’t valid but did not explain the details.

Novak Djokovic news

Wednesday 5 January 2022 22:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport on Thursday. The men’s tennis world No1 had claimed he had a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19 and had hoped this would allow him to circumnavigate Australia’s strict rules on entering the country.

However, the Australian Border Force said in a statement that Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” It added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”

The incident has sparked an international diplomatic row, with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic writing on Instagram: “In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice.” Djokovic, who was left stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamanrien airport overnight, filed an injunction to prevent his deportation.