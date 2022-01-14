Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Australia cancels visa as tennis star fights deportation at hearing

Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled by the country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, and faces deportation from the country just three days before the Australian Open begins. Hawke released a statement saying it was in the “public interest” to cancel Djokovic’s visa. “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds,” he said.

This is the second time that Djokovic has had his visa revoked and his lawyers are expected to challenge the decision in the court. The first decision went to the Federal Circuit and Family Court this week and was quashed by a judge on procedural fairness grounds. Djokovic was released from Border Force detention and began training in Melbourne ahead of the tournament as he chases a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

However, pressure has been building all week after he broke his silence over a number of accusations of breaking Covid protocol on Wednesday, and he conceded that he broke isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe despite knowing that he was positive for the virus, such a transgression could result in up to five years in prison if proven that he lied about his positive test.

Follow all the latest news below as Djokovic prepares to fight deportation once more.

Novak Djokovic latest news

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa for second time

Immigration minister Alex Hawke cites ‘public interest'

Djokovic likely to appeal against decision once more

Conflicting reports over whether Djokovic will be detained

Initial hearing under way as Djokovic fights back

Djokovic hearing live

10:24 , Sarah Rendell

Djokovic’s lawyers are bidding to block Djokovic’s deportation.

Nicholas Wood SC says an injunction will be submitted by 10.15pm AEDT and they are keen to get proceedings rolling in order to get Djokovic to play.

They are clear it’s even more time sensitive as Djokovic’s first match at the Australian Open will be on either Monday or Tuesday night.

Story continues

Djokovic hearing live

10:21 , Sarah Rendell

Djokovic’s representatives have confirmed he has not been put into detention.

It’s not proposed by the government to re-detain Djokovic on Friday. He has been asked to attend a meeting on Saturday morning at 8am AEDT.

The lawyers want time with Djokovic tomorrow.

They want to file applications tomorrow and a submissions tomorrow midday AEDT. They would then want the hearing to go ahead on Sunday, a day ahead of the Australian Open.

“We are very concerned about time.”

Djokovic hearing live

10:15 , Sarah Rendell

Djokovic’s lawyers suggest they don’t want the case to be transferred to the Federal court as it will eat up time ahead of the tournament.

They want Judge Kelly to keep the case in the current court, Federal Circuit and Family Court, in order to make the most of time they have before the Australian Open on Monday.

It’s clear Djokovic is determined to compete.

“Extremely precious, every minute that we have, before the tournament commences on Monday,” says Djokovic’s lawyer, trying to keep things on as fast a track as possible. #AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 14, 2022

Djokovic hearing live

10:12 , Sarah Rendell

Djokovic’s lawyers want the timeline to be faster,

They have just said: “We are ambitious on timing than you honour had in mind. We think we will be in a position to file a written application at 10.15 tonight.”

It’s clear Djokovic’s lawyers want this wrapped up as soon as possible. The Australian Open beings on Monday and so it’s clear why they would want to seek an end to the matter quickly.

Djokovic hearing live

10:08 , Sarah Rendell

Judge Kelly: “It seems to me necessary to address a number of issues which could be dealt with by a way of undertaking or court order.”

He named a “interim injunction”, transfer, direction of parties for applications for transfer of proceedings and costs as issues.

Djokovic hearing live

10:00 , Sarah Rendell

Judge Kelly has highlighted some paragraphs on a document from the government under a section highlighted “sensitivities”.

He said he was concerned about them but refrained from reading them out loud - probably mindful of press and supporters watching the hearing. There are now over 35,000 people watching.

So far a lot of legal talk, more updates coming as soon as we have it.

Hearing underway

09:52 , Sarah Rendell

The hearing has now started, stay tuned for updates.

Recap of events

09:51 , Sarah Rendell

The hearing was due to start at 9.45am GMT but it is yet to get underway so here’s a recap of events while we wait.

Djokovic’s visa was re-cancelled by immigration minister Alex Hawke earlier today as it was in the “public interest” to do so. It’s thought the world no.1 is being held in a hotel.

Australian PM Scott Morrison said in a statement: “Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected. This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.”

It’s unclear what Djokovic will do next and the hearing that should get underway shortly should outline the next steps.

Thousands on stream for Djokovic hearing

09:44 , Ben Burrows

Thousands of people are streaming the Djokovic hearing, which is due to take place at 9.45am GMT.

It’s a directions hearing is set to outline next steps of where the case can go. It’s not been revealed if Djokovic will appeal the decision but it is thought to be the likely option.

The Serb has already had his visa cancelled and won an appeal this week in what has been an unprecedented situation for the tennis star.

Hearing to get underway shortly and you can watch below.

Murray doesn’t want to “kick Djokovic while he’s down"

09:40 , Sarah Rendell

After winning a thrilling match at the ATP to reach the final, Andy Murray refused to criticise Djokovic and he “didn’t want to kick him while he’s down”.

Murray defeated Reilly Opelka 6-7 6-4 6-4 on Monday and re-iterated his point that the visa situation isn’t good for anyone.

“t’s not a good situation. I’m not going to sit here and start kicking Novak whilst he’s down,” Murray said. “I mean, I said it the other day, it’s not a good situation for anyone.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s ended up in this sort of situation, and who knows? I don’t know what the process is from now. I don’t know what route he goes down, if he can appeal that and how long that takes, and can he still be out practising whilst that process is going on or still competing in the tournament?

“I just want it obviously to get resolved. I think it could be good for everyone if that was the case. It just seems like it’s dragged on for quite a long time now and it’s not great for tennis, not great for the Australian Open, not great for Novak.

“Obviously a lot of people have criticised the government here, as well. It’s not been good.”

Hearing available to watch

09:35 , Sarah Rendell

Djokovic is reported to be going in front of a judge in under 20 minutes time in a directions hearing.

That will allow for the next steps to be revealed in this ongoing case which has put tennis and Australia in the spotlight. Supporters can watch the hearing on YouTube.

It’s unknown as to whether the world no.1 will appeal the decision but it’s thought to be likely as he wants to compete for a record 21st grand slam at the Australian Open.

New:



After his visa was canceled again, Novak Djokovic’s case will be back in front of Judge Anthony Kelly in 20 minutes at this link.https://t.co/pBiLkjtb9b — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 14, 2022

Hearing to happen shortly

09:31 , Sarah Rendell

Reports are coming in that there will be a directions hearing at the Federal Circuit Court in 20 minutes.

A directions hearing is a short court appearance where orders around the case are made about what should happen next. It’s unknown whether we will know if Djokovic intends to appeal the re-cancellation of his visa but the next steps will be laid bare for the player.

It’s been suggested immigration minister Alex Hawke made the decision on his visa late in the day in order to give him a limited chance to compete at the Australian Open. Those reports haven’t been confirmed but it’s also thought his lawyers will be requesting a trial that concludes on Sunday.

The tennis event begins on Monday and Djokovic is the top seed in the men’s event.

This is a “directions hearing;” we are unlikely to get resolution, but hopefully will get some indication on what next steps are for Djokovic. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 14, 2022

When did Djokovic find out about visa re-cancellation?

09:25 , Sarah Rendell

Djokovic had his visa re-cancelled earlier today which could see him deported from Australia and potentially banned for three years.

It’s been reported the tennis player’s lawyers only found out about the news 20 minutes before it was made public, according to The Age.

It’s not yet been confirmed if they will appeal the decision but it is thought to be the likely outcome. The representatives for the world no.1 will aim to conclude the appeal by Sunday if possible to give Djokovic the best chance at competing at the Australian Open.

The event begins on Monday, Djokovic is the top seed for the men’s event, and the star was aiming to defend his title and win a record 21st grand slam.

Will Djokovic be held in detention?

09:17 , Sarah Rendell

There have been conflicting reports about whether, now Djokovic’s visa has been re-cancelled, if he will be held in detention until a decision is made on an appeal.

At the moment it’s believed the star is being held at a hotel. But former deputy secretary of the Immigration Department, Abul Rizvi, says Immigration minister Alex Hawke could decide to not put the star in detention.

He told ABC News: "The minister [Alex Hawke] can, if he chooses to, release Mr Djokovic on a bridging visa, if he decides that is appropriate in the circumstances, that is not impossible.

"But, given the government is determined to show it's strong on borders and it's tough on these issues, perhaps that's not a choice the minister will make."

It’s currently unclear if Djokovic will appeal the decision but it’s thought to be likely. The process will have to happen quickly if it does go ahead as the Australian Open begins on Monday.

Morrison accused of using Djokovic situation

09:12 , Sarah Rendell

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been accused by people in politics and the sporting world of using Djokovic’s situation for political gain.

This is an election year for Australia and so some have said Morrison is trying to gain points from his actions during the via controversy. Djokovic has his visa cancelled for a second time earlier today and faces deportation from Australia.

Morrison quickly reacted, putting out this statement: He said: “This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. Together we have achieved one of the lowest death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world.

“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected. This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.

“Our strongest border protection policies have kept Australians safe, prior to Covid and now during the pandemic.”

Once again, Scott Morrison moves with lightning speed to extract political capital from Djokovic's fate. This is not about the sanctity of Australia's borders. It is about populism pic.twitter.com/rJcshuNavh — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) January 14, 2022

What happens if Djokovic doesn’t appeal?

09:01 , Sarah Rendell

It is expected for Djokovic to appeal the decision to re-cancel his visa with reports suggesting his lawyers are bidding for a swift trial.

However, if they decide not to appeal what will happen next? Djokovic would be deported and may be banned from getting another visa to Australia for the next three years, though this doesn’t apply to all cases, according to ABC News.

The news of the re-cancellation has come as a surprise to some including former deputy secretary of the Immigration Department, Abul Rizvi.

He said it was a “high wire act from the government”.

“At stake is Australia’s international reputation. At stake is the government’s reputation if it loses this case, which will now go to judicial review,” Mr Rizvi told ABC Radio Melbourne.

“I have no doubt Mr Djokovic’s lawyers will take this urgently to the courts.”

Spain not investigating Djokovic

08:55 , Sarah Rendell

On his travel forms to enter Australia, Djokovic said he didn’t travel anywhere ahead of his trip to the country. However, footage emerged of the star in Spain in December.

The country have said they are not investigating the world no. 1 and Spain’s interior ministry confirmed that in the past day.

“The news is false. Neither the government has ordered it nor is there any police investigation open on the athlete,” a spokesperson told Politico.

Djokovic has blamed his agent for ticking the wrong box on his form which is his reason for the information being incorrect.

Spain denies Novak Djokovic investigation over alleged Covid breach

More developments

08:51 , Sarah Rendell

It’s been reported Djokovic won’t be held in detention until the pending legal issue is over and a new interview is carried out.

The Serb has been asked to participate in an interview with immigration officials on Saturday, as reported by The Age. The government are in talks with his lawyers and it’s expected an appeal to the decision will come.

It’s thought Djokovic’s representatives will push for a streamlined trial with the aim to have it concluded by Sunday. This is in the hope the player wins and will be able to compete at the Australian Open which begins on Monday.

The re-cancellation of his visa could see Djokovic’s bid to claim a record 21st grand slam be delayed with his next opportunity being the French Open in May.

Hawke’s handling of situation “absolute shambles"

08:47 , Sarah Rendell

Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone said Djokovic's lawyers face an "extremely difficult" task to get court orders over the weekend to allow their client to play next week.

Speaking hours before Hawke's decision was announced, Bone said: "If you left it any later than he has done now, I think from a strategic standpoint, he's really hamstringing Djokovic's legal team, in terms of what sort of options or remedies he could obtain."

Djokovic's lawyers would need to go before a duty judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court, or a higher judge of the Federal Court, to get two urgent orders. One order would be an injunction preventing his deportation, such as what he won in court last week. The second would force Hawke to grant Djokovic a visa to play.

"That second order is almost not precedented," Bone said. "Very rarely do the courts order a member of the executive government to grant a visa."

Jacqui Lambie, an influential independent senator, argued that Djokovic should be sent packing if he had broken Australia's vaccine rules. But hours before the visa cancellation was announced, she complained about how long Hawke was taking to reach a decision.

"Why does this keep dripping out of the tap? Alex Hawke, where are you? Missing in action?" Lambie asked.

"If you can't make a decision on Novak Djokovic, goodness me, how are you guys running the country? This is an absolute shambles," she added.

What have other players said?

08:43 , Sarah Rendell

Before the decision to re-cancel Djokovic’s visa came this morning, the number four seed for the Australian Open criticised his colleague for the visa saga.

He accused the world no,1 of playing by his own rules and making vaccinated players “look like fools”.

“For sure he has been playing by his own rules, doing something not many players have the guts to go and do. Especially after ATP announced certain criteria to enter the country,” the Greek player told WIO News.

“Nobody would have thought I could come to Australia unvaccinated and not follow the protocols they gave me. It takes a lot of daring to do, and putting the Grand Slam at risk. I don’t think many players could do that. I chose to go and be 100 percent ready for whatever was to come and not have to think about anything else.

“For me it worked in one way, for Novak another way, it doesn’t mean mine is the right one and Novak’s is the wrong one. It’s just each person’s perception.

“There are two ways to look at it. Every single player almost, the stats say 90 percent of the players have been vaccinated and did what they had to do to come and perform in Australia. One side of it is we followed the protocols to compete in Australia and been very disciplined in that part.

“The other sense I’d say it kind of seemed like not everybody is playing by the rules. A very small majority of that percentage chose to follow their own way. It makes the majority look like they’re all fools or something.”

Novak Djokovic ‘playing by his own rules’ in visa saga, Stefanos Tsitsipas claims

Morrison speaks on decision

08:31 , Sarah Rendell

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made a statement on Djokovic’s visa being cancelled again.

He said: “This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. Together we have achieved one of the lowest death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world.

“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected. This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.

“Our strongest border protection policies have kept Australians safe, prior to Covid and now during the pandemic.”

How did the Djokovic saga unfold?

08:24 , Sarah Rendell

Ten days ago Djokovic announced he was to travel to Australia on a medical exemption in order to compete at the Australian Open.

Since then the star has had his visa cancelled, won an appeal, started to prepare for the tournament, hit with more criticism and questions and then had his visa cancelled again.

So much has happened in a short space of time and so how has this situation panned out? Here’s a recap:

How Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa saga unfolded

Alex Hawke’s full statement

08:21 , Sarah Rendell

Australia’s Immigration minister Alex Hawke was the person in government with the power to cancel Djokovic’s visa again.

He has said he did so on “health and good order grounds” with the knowledge that the tennis player does not have the Covid vaccine.

His statement read: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments.”

What are the latest developments?

08:19 , Sarah Rendell

If you’re just joining us this morning here is what has happened in the Djokovic case in Australia.

The government have decided to re-cancel his visa after already terminating it once when Djokovic arrived in the country. Immigration minister Alex Hawke used his power to cancel the visa on “health and good order grounds” which has meant the world no. 1 is being held in a hotel.

It’s expected Djokovic will appeal the decision with it being reported his lawyers want a streamlined trial in order to give the Serb the best chance of being able to compete at the Australian Open.

Full story:

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time

Novak Djokovic news

08:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled by the country’s immigration minister. This is the second time that the tennis star has had his visa revoked and his lawyers are expected to challenge the decision in the court, but as things stand the Serbian faces deportation from Australia.

Announcing his decision, Immigration minister Alex Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”

The men’s world number one broke his silence over a number of accusations of breaking Covid protocol on Wednesday, and he conceded that he broke isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe despite knowing that he was positive for the virus, such a transgression could result in up to five years in prison if proven that he lied about his positive test.