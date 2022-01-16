Novak Djokovic won't play in Australian Open after visa appeal denied in court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Agnew
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, including each of the last three. (AP file photo)
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, including each of the last three. (AP file photo)

The saga of Novak Djokovic has finally come to an end in Australia.

An Australian court struck down his appeal to have his visa reinstated for a second time on Sunday, meaning he'll be deported.

The world No. 1 men's tennis player confirmed in a statement that the fight is over and he will not compete in the Australian Open.

"I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open.

"I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country."

Sunday's ruling was a last-gasp attempt to overturn a ruling two days earlier that stripped Djokovic of his visa for a second time.

He was scheduled to begin his title defense at the tournament Monday evening local time (5 a.m. ET). That spot will now be filled by an alternate.

This ends an unusual 10-day legal battle that began when his visa was canceled on Jan. 6 when he first arrived in Melbourne for the tournament. That ruling was made because his medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine was considered ineligible by immigration officials.

Visitors to the country are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, barring an exemption. Djokovic, who is from Serbia, has stated he's not vaccinated.

Though a judge reinstated his visa temporarily on Jan. 10 to allow him to appeal, the back-and-forth battle continued when the decision was reversed three days later.

That left the tennis star with his final hope in the country's Federal Court on Sunday. It didn't go Djokovic's way.

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love. I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament. 

"Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me."

While the country's strict COVID-19 vaccine policy is at the center of the issue, Djokovic further complicated matters by using false information on his immigration form.

On the document, he claimed to have not traveled in the two weeks leading up to his arrival in Australia. Djokovic later admitted he had in fact ventured to Spain in the prior days, and he apologized for the mistake.

Apparently, sorry wasn't enough.

His absence from the court drastically changes the outlook of the men's draw. Djokovic has won the tournament nine times, including each of the last three.

He would have been attempting to win his 21st career grand slam event, which would be an all-time men's record. At 20 titles, he's tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What next for Novak Djokovic after Australian visa cancelled again?

    The world number one faces an appeal hearing on Sunday with his first-round match scheduled for the following day.

  • Fans Gather Outside Melbourne Courtroom as Djokovic Appeals Visa Decision Again

    Supporters of men’s tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic gathered outside a courthouse in Melbourne on January 16 as the player challenged the Australian government’s decision to revoke his visa on public health grounds.Djokovic was taken into custody for a second time in Melbourne after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said his visa would be cancelled as his presence risked fanning anti-vaccine sentiment.According to court filings, Djokovic’s lawyers argue the government’s decision to cancel the visa on these grounds was “irrational”.Footage by Slobodan Bendjo shows fans waving Serbian flags and dancing outside the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne. Credit: Slobodan Bendjo via Storyful

  • Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Serb confirms Australian Open withdrawal and faces deportation after losing appeal

    Follow all the latest reaction in Melbourne as Djokovic’s faces deportation with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title in ruins

  • Novak Djokovic: Australian federal court adjourns case to consider visa verdict

    Novak Djokovic's appeal against deportation has been adjourned, with judges saying a decision is expected before the Australian Open begins on Monday.

  • Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia after losing visa appeal

    Three judges at the Federal Court of Australia unanimously decided not to quash the decision of the Immigration Minister.

  • Olivia Culpo Told To Put On Blouse Or Be Banned From Flight, Sister Says In Video

    The former Miss Universe had her wardrobe-shaming moment chronicled on Instagram.

  • Rebel Wilson makes dig at JK Rowling as she's announced as BAFTAs 2022 host

    The Australian actor will preside over the ceremony.

  • Fox News’ Favorite Anti-Vaxxer Guests Are at War

    via Fox NewsA fairly standard late-night Fox News cable segment featuring self-described “COVID Contrarian” Alex Berenson and infamous anti-vaxxer Robert Malone skidded off the tracks after the former accused the latter of overplaying his hand.And Malone—whose recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast led to widespread outrage from the medical community—is extremely perturbed by the “totally unprovoked” attack, he told The Daily Beast on Saturday afternoon.The tense on-air exchange spilled over w

  • Beijing reports first local omicron case ahead of Olympics

    HONG KONG (AP) — Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. The infected person lives and works in the city’s northwestern district of Haidian and had no travel history outside of Beijing for the past two weeks. The individual experienced symptoms on Thursday and was tested on Friday for COVID-19, officials said in a news conference Saturday during which they confirmed the infection. The infection come

  • Novak Djokovic Loses Australia Deportation Fight, Court Rules

    Tennis’ number one men’s player Novak Djokovic has lost his court application against deportation from Australia, a Federal Court announced on Sunday afternoon local time. The controversial tennis superstar had his Australian visa canceled for the second time on Friday in a government decision. The Friday decision was taken by federal Immigration Minister Alex Hawke […]

  • Pascal Siakam didn’t know Dwane Casey has dominated Raptors since leaving

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam met with the media after his team’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He talked about how Scottie Barnes is taking care of his body, how he approaches back-to-backs, and Dwane Casey’s strong record against Toronto. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • SNL’s Michael Che Brutally Mocks Oath Keeper Boss’ Eyepatch

    NBCA few years ago, Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson was forced to apologize to Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) after he made a throwaway joke about the eyepatch that he wears. But that overblown uproar did not stop SNL’s Michael Che from returning to the eyepatch well on “Weekend Update” this week.This time, he was talking about Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia, who was arrested and charged with sedition this past week for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.“But I d

  • Djokovic 'disappointed' with losing deportation appeal

    Novak Djokovic said he was disappointed that a court on Sunday dismissed his challenge to a deportation order and accepted his hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed. The top-ranked tennis star released a statement shortly after three Federal Court judges unanimously upheld a decision made on Friday by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19. “I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open,” Djokovic said.

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.