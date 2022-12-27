Novak Djokovic lands in Australia ahead of return to Australian Open

(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has been welcomed back into Australia ahead of the Australian Open, almost a year after he was deported from the country over his Covid vaccine status.

Officials have confirmed the 21-time Grand Slam champion has landed after being allowed to return to play at the first grand slam of 2023 next month.

Djokovic is due to start his season at the Adelaide International, which begins on Sunday, and is targeting his 10th Aussie Open title.

The Serb was detained in Australia in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid, and was then deported and banned from the country for three years.

Australia had some of the strictest pandemic restrictions in the world and the storm made headlines around the world.

But all Covid-related border restrictions have since been removed in Australia and Djokovic’s ban was overturned last month.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said he did not expect a backlash to the 35-year-old’s return and added: "We welcome him back to Australia.

“I think that he is going to be again the player to beat. I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public. I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react how we hope they will react."

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from January 16-29.