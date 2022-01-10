Novak Djokovic: Judge raises concerns over tennis star's treatment by border officers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Djokovic supporters protesting outside the court
Supporters of Novak Djokovic have been protesting outside the courthouse throughout proceedings

The judge hearing Novak Djokovic's challenge to an order by the Australian government revoking his entry visa has raised concerns over his treatment.

Judge Anthony Kelly said it seemed the tennis star had obtained the necessary exemption to travel restrictions prior to his arrival in the country.

He asked government lawyers what more Djokovic could have done.

The 34-year-old Serbian player flew into Melbourne last week, hoping to defend his Australian Open title.

The trial began on Monday morning after delays caused by technical issues with a live stream of proceedings.

Lawyers for Djokovic have been arguing that the 20-time Grand Slam winner entered the country on the understanding that his exemption from restrictions requiring travellers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 was valid.

Nick Wood told the court that the exemption had been granted to the player by two separate medical boards following a recent coronavirus infection and that he had presented all the necessary medical evidence to officials.

"He had done absolutely everything. He had engaged with everything that was required of him by Tennis Australia," Mr Wood said.

Judge Kelly appeared to agree with Mr Wood's argument and told government lawyers that he felt "agitated" by what he had heard so far.

"What more could this man have done?" he asked.

Mr Djokovic's lawyers have also argued that his treatment by Australian Border Force officers after his arrival was "manifestly unjust".

After being approached by officials at the airport, he asked to wait until the morning to hear from his team before deciding whether to leave the country. This was initially agreed to by officials.

He then went to sleep, but was woken up around 06:00 by officers who allegedly pressured him to respond "because it was better for him if they made the decision right away".

If Judge Kelly agrees that such pressure was unfair, then it would constitute legal errors by which Mr Djokovic can win his case.

The trial is continuing, with government lawyers presenting their case.

Their representative Christopher Tran argued that Djokovic's recent Covid infection did not qualify him for an exemption from travel rules, and denied there was any unfairness or unreasonableness in the decision.

It is expected that arguments should conclude by 17:00 local time (06:00 GMT), but a verdict may not be delivered until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it appears that Mr Djokovic has been granted some concessions during the trial.

On Sunday a court official instructed the government to "take all steps and do all things as may be necessary" to bring Mr Djokovic to premises specified by his solicitors to allow him to watch the trial.

But he must return to detention at the conclusion of each hearing.

His legal team have not said where he is, though it is unlikely to be the offices of his law firm, who have a no vaccination, no entry policy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Novak Djokovic was not guaranteed entry to Australia, government lawyers argue

    Australia has insisted it had never guaranteed Novak Djokovic he would be able to enter the country, after the tennis star’s team said he had been told he would be allowed in under a medical exception to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

  • 'West Side Story' wins Golden Globe best musical or comedy film

    Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story" was named best musical or comedy film at a private Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, organizers said in an online statement. The movie musical tells the story of young love set among rival street gangs. Star Rachel Zegler was honored as best film actress in a musical or comedy.

  • Novak Djokovic not told 'so-called medical exemption' would be accepted - government court documents claim

    The Australian government did not tell Novak Djokovic that his "so-called medical exemption" would allow him to enter the country to compete in the Australian Open, court documents claim. Representatives for the world's top-ranked tennis player say he was given a medical exemption after testing positive for COVID-19 on 16 December and that he had completed an Australian Traveller Declaration before journeying to the country.

  • Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

    An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia's coronavirus entry requirements. The Australian government canceled his visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne late Wednesday because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic, who court documents say is unvaccinated, argued he did not need proof of vaccination because he had evidence that he had been infected with the coronavirus last month.

  • Maj.-Gen. Fortin's appeal of decision around reinstatement to vaccine task force to go ahead

    An appeal by Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin concerning a bid to have himself reinstated as the head of Canada's vaccine rollout task force will go ahead, after a Federal Court of Appeal judge adjourned a government motion to quash it. The government, represented by the attorney general, had sought to cut short Fortin's appeal, arguing it was "moot" — that the role he once held no longer exists. The Federal Court of Canada ruled in October of last year that Fortin should use the military grievance process

  • Bob Saget fondly remembered by famous friends and costars: 'Just the funniest and nicest'

    The star was fondly remembered by costars, fellow comics, and more following his death at 65.

  • Novak Djokovic allowed to leave Australian detention for court hearing

    The hearing has been affected by technical issues but Djokovic’s counsel has begun arguing his case

  • Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Court hearing to decide world number one’s Australian Open fate

    Follow all the latest news and developments from the hearing in Melbourne which will decide whether Novak Djokovic defends his Australian Open title or gets deported

  • 'We found out while we were flying': Last-minute cruise cancellations leave travelers scrambling

    Royal Caribbean joined Norwegian in canceling cruises. Some scrapped sailings were to depart as soon as Saturday, leaving cruisers in a lurch.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas