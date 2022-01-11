Novak Djokovic handed number one seed for Australian Open amid visa uncertainty

Novak Djokovic has been handed the number one seed ahead of the Australian Open men’s draw after winning his appeal to enter the country and compete for a 10th title.

It comes as the the world No. 1 awaits a verdict from Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who is considering whether to cancel his visa despite the Serbian’s court victory on Monday.

Djokovic has retuned to training and confirmed he is “focused” on tennis after he was released from an immigration facility, where he had been held since arriving in Australia last week.

Djokovic, who will move clear of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal if he wins a 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne this month, is also facing questions over his positive Covid-19 test and whether false travel information was included on his visa documents.

But the 34-year-old has been named the top seed ahead of Thursday’s Australian Open main draw. The tournament starts on Monday 17 January.

Ashleigh Barty has been handed the number one seed for the women’s draw. Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is the 13th seed as she makes her tennis return while US Open winner Emma Raducanu will be the 17th seed.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie (12) and Dan Evans (24) are both seeded ahead of the men’s draw but Andy Murray, who received a wildcard into the tournament, could be handed a tough opening match as an unseeded player.

Australian Open men’s seeds

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER)

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

5. Andrey Rublev (RUS)

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP)

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

8. Casper Ruud (NOR)

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR)

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

16. Cristian Garin (CHI)

17. Gael Monfils (FRA)

18. Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

20. Taylor Fritz (USA)

21. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

22. John Isner (USA)

23. Reilly Opelka (USA)

24. Daniel Evans (GBR)

25. Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

26. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

27. Marin Cilic (CRO)

28. Karen Khachanov (RUS)

29. Ugo Humbert (FRA)

30. Lloyd Harris (RSA)

31. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

32. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

Australian Open women’s seeds

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP)

4. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

5. Maria Sakkari (GRE)

6. Anett Kontaveit (EST)

7. Iga Swiatek (POL)

8. Paula Badosa (ESP)

9. Ons Jabeur (TUN)

10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

11. Sofia Kenin (USA)

12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

13. Naomi Osaka (JPN)

14. Simona Halep (ROU)

15. Elina Svitolina (UKR)

16. Angelique Kerber (GER)

17. Emma Raducanu (GBR)

18. Coco Gauff (USA)

19. Elise Mertens (BEL)

20. Petra Kvitova (CZE)

21. Jessica Pegula (USA)

22. Belinda Bencic (SUI)

23. Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

24. Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

25. Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

26. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

27. Danielle Collins (USA)

28. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

29. Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

30. Camila Giorgi (ITA)

31. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

32. Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)