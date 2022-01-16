Novak Djokovic ‘extremely disappointed’ as he confirms withdrawal from Australian Open

Lawrence Ostlere
·3 min read
Novak Djokovic has lost his battle with the Australian courts (Reuters)
Novak Djokovic has lost his battle with the Australian courts (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic says he is “extremely disappointed” to have lost his fight to stay in Melbourne and play in the Australia Open after his final bid to reinstate his visa was rejected by a federal court.

Three judges deliberated for two hours on Sunday before reaching a unanimous decision to uphold the special ruling by immigration minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

The court’s verdict means Djokovic will now be deported back to Europe and could face a ban of three years from Australia, leaving the 34-year-old of the possibility of never again playing in his most successful Grand Slam where he has won nine times.

A statement from the Serbian read: “I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this. I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open.

“I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country. I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love. I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me.”

Speaking on Sunday at around 6pm in Melbourne, Chief Justice James Allsop said the ruling came down to whether the minister’s decision was “irrational or legally unreasonable”, adding: “It is no part of the function of the court to decide upon the merits or wisdom of the decision.”

The panel of judges did not provide written explanations for their decision on Sunday. Those would be released in the coming days, Allsop said. “This is not an appeal against the decision of the executive government. It is an application to the court as a separate arm of the government ... to review ... the lawfulness or the legality of the (minister’s) decision.”

Djokovic was also ordered to pay the government’s court costs.

The court process that Djokovic had hoped would to keep his aspirations alive for a 21st Grand Slam title was extraordinarily fast by Australian standards. Within three hours of Hawke’s announcement on Friday afternoon that Djokovic’s visa was cancelled, his lawyers were before a Federal Circuit and Family Court judge to initiate their challenge to the decision.

The case was elevated to the Federal Court on Saturday and submissions were filed by both sides that same day. The three judges heard the case over five hours on Sunday and announced their verdict two hours later.

Between the end of the hearing and the verdict, Tennis Australia, the tournament’s organiser, had announced that Djokovic was scheduled to play the last match on Monday at the Rod Laver Arena. He was due to play Miomir Kecmanovic, a fellow Serb ranked 78th in the world. Tennis Australia had no immediate comment on the star player’s legal defeat.

The minister cancelled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.”

Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on 6 January at Melbourne’s airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022. A border official cancelled his visa after deciding Djokovic didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.

Additional reporting by AP

