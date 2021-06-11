Novak Djokovic Dethrones Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in Epic S/F

In what was a performance for the ages at Roland Garros, World Number 1 Novak Djokovic ended Rafael Nadal’s French Open campaign in the semi-final on Friday night. This is the first time Nadal has lost a semi-final in Roland Garros.

Djokovic topped the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic will be seeking his second trophy at Roland Garros and a 19th major championship overall when he plays in Sunday’s final.

After both players took a set each, they put on a masterclass in the third set which lasted 1 hour, 33 minutes alone, with an 11pm curfew fast approaching due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fans, who were allowed to stay on watched Djokovic hold his nerve in the tie-breaker in the third set before Nadal broke in the first game of the fourth and proceeded to take a 2-0 lead.

The Spaniard though could not build on that as Djokovic wrapped up the win quickly, handing the King of Clay his third loss in 108 matches at Roland Garros, of which the Serb is responsible for two.

