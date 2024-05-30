Novak Djokovic cruises past Roberto Carballes Baena to reach French Open third round

Novak Djokovic looks in good shape and is the man to beat at the French Open - AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Novak Djokovic produced one of the shots of the tournament as he guided a ball around the netpost for a clean winner against Roberto Carballes Baena. It was the high point of a match which suggested a return to tournament-winning form.

Djokovic has not reached a final this season – a turn of events no-one would have predicted after he landed three majors, two Masters 1000 titles and the ATP Finals last season.

But this second-round match against Carballes Baena was the perfect prescription for a man searching for rhythm. Carballes Baena’s ball – like his name – isn’t particularly snappy, but it does land with a reliable speed and length. Put simply, he is the nearest thing you will find to a human ball machine.

After snatching a tense opening set with a late surge, Djokovic seemed to relax and began playing some slick tennis, reeling off six games in a row as he moved to a 4-0 lead in the second.

Then came the lovely cat-and-mouse rally and his highlight reel finish. It started with an exchange of crafty drop shots, sending Djokovic into the tram-lines just beside the umpire’s chair, which proved to be the perfect spot for his dink around the net-post.

Djokovic grinned at the courtside fans as he walked back, holding a finger in the air. Here was the sort of photogenic moment that his rival Carlos Alcaraz is known for.

By the last half-hour of his 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory – which occupied a fraction over two hours – Djokovic was utterly dominant and placing the ball at will.

With either Gael Monfils or Lorenzo Musetti to come in the third round, Djokovic is not slated to meet a top-ten opponent until Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals (assuming the seeds keep winning).

That is plenty of time to keep upgrading his performance level. And with both the other recent major winners – Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner – struggling with injuries, this apparently inconsequential victory has plausibly set him on the road to a fourth French Open title.

Djokovic defeats Carballes Baena in straight sets: As it happened

05:25 PM BST

Djokovic, a stalwart of the French Open’s second week

Novak Djokovic hasn’t failed to get to the French Open quarter-final since 2009, when Philipp Kohlschreiber beat him in straight sets. Based on that performance, it’ll take a heck of an opponent to do that again.

It’s over and out from us. Let us know what you make of Djokovic’s play in the comments, thanks for reading and please join us throughout the tournament for further live blogs.

Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Roberto Carballes Baena in round two of the 2024 French Open - Getty Images/Mateo Villalba

05:14 PM BST

Djokovic will face Monfils or Musetti in round three

Novak Djokovic looked reinvigorated, his opponent unable to match his level after a competitive first set. However, in round three, he will be up against French favourite Gaël Monfils or 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti. Either man should offer a sterner test.

05:04 PM BST

Djokovic ‘happy with the performance’

Speaking to Marion Bartoli on Eurosport, here’s what Novak Djokovic had to say:

It was difficult, like the first [round] match. I think Roberto played with a lot of precision and quality, he made minimal errors so I had to run a lot and work for my points. But the last game of the first set, I played well and after, it was 6-4 and I started to raise my game and my quality. And also Roberto, in the end, was fantastic. So I’m happy. Every day, I have a lot of expectations on my game every time I enter the court. I have to be happy with the performance today. Thanks for the support. I know it’s been hard for the public for the last two or three days becuase it’s rained a lot, but it’s ok here under cover. I hope you enjoyed the match.

04:55 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 Carballes Baena

That’s more like it from Novak Djokovic, who wins in straight sets, growing into the match as it went on. His confidence and momentum is gradually building at Roland Garros.

There was the briefest worry in the eighth and final game of the set, as Djokovic netted his first backhand and his opponent walloped a forehand into the right corner to go 0-30 up.

But the Serbian was not going to let go of his stranglehold on this one-sided match. Two deep, powerful backhands bring up 30-30, a simple forehand and Carballes Baena nets his forehand to bring this second round match to a close.

04:50 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-1, 5-2 Carballes Baena

Djokovic hits three balls long to make it 40-30 and give Carballes Baena a first chance of a rare game, but he puts a forehand out into the right tramlines.

After a few back-and-forths at deuce, Djokovic sends a speedy backhand and forehand drop shot narrowly out. The Spaniard’s just desserts for his efforts, forcing the defending champion to serve out the match.

04:44 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 6-1, 5-1 Carballes Baena*

The fight has gone out of Roberto Carballes Baena, he’s a shadow of the motivated player chasing every ball we saw in the opening set. Several unforced errors from him and a Novak ace, and now he’s serving to stay in the match.

04:42 PM BST

The shot of the match, courtesy of Novak Djokovic

04:41 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-1, 4-1 Carballes Baena

There it is again, Djokovic’s sublime sliced backhand drop shot a mite over the net to go 0-30 off. Carballes Baena barely even moves to chase it down, no player could get to that.

The Serbian breaks his opponent to love. The end of this match is nigh.

04:38 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 6-1, 3-1 Carballes Baena*

Djokovic shows his nifty net game, coming in to the net to palm a fierce forehand into open court and make it 30-15 on the way to another game. He is looking assured, accurate and in control, more like the Novak Djokovic everyone is well-acquainted with.

Roars from the outside courts, where play has resumed after hours of rain. Hubert Hurkacz has just gone through to round three, getting past Brandon Nakashima in four sets.

04:34 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-1, 2-1 Carballes Baena

After losing his last five service games, Roberto Carballes Baena holds serve. Not even the tennis gods are looking out for him: up 40-30, his ball clips the net cord, Djokovic is at full pelt to reach it and brings up deuce with a balletic overhand backhand to his return.

However, Djokovic sends the ball long and then nets a booming forehand. The Spaniard is off the scoreboard for this set.

04:28 PM BST

Djokovic close to finding his form

Much more like it now from Djokovic. Is this the match where he finds his mojo? Could we end up pinpointing that cheeky winner around the net-post as the turning point? The great thing about playing Carballes Baena is that he gives you a lot of balls at a comfortable speed. You can find your rhythm and groove your game as if you were hitting against a ball machine.

04:26 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 6-1, 2-0 Carballes Baena*

Too much heat on Novak Djokovic’s first serves, as he fires a fourth ace of the match to bring up 40-15. He wins the set’s second game with a direct forehand into the open ad court. Carballes Baena is chuntering away to himself discontentedly and not finding many answers.

04:22 PM BST

Third set: Djokovic* 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 Carballes Baena (*denotes next server)

The game started with an ace for Carballes Baena, but it ends up yet again in Djokovic’s pocket. Another break for the Serbian.

A peach of a point to bring up 30-15, going around the left net post after sending Carballes Baena to the right service box with a drop shot. Djokovic points to the sky and takes the cheers of the crowd. He is enjoying himself, borderline exhibition stuff there.

04:17 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 6-1 Carballes Baena*

Djokovic takes the second set as Carballes Baena nets a backhand. His level has risen a little and his opponent’s has dropped.

At deuce, Djokovic can afford a smile as Carballes Baena contorts his body to somehow return a venomous shot. Still, there was a disgruntled exchange with coach Boris Bosnjakovic after an earlier successful smash. There’s no coasting in Djokovic World.

04:11 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 5-1 Carballes Baena

Djokovic gets another break, brought up by a double fault from his opponent. He’ll serve for the second set.

Carballes Baena’s head is dropping. He sent a forehand marginally long on the right tramline to go 15-30 down, the kind of shot that was sailing in in the opening set.

The umpire shows the mark. They have head-held cameras here at Roland Garros, but they’re pretty pointless for the tele-spectator when they tarry for a mere second pointing out the ball. A few more performative seconds of dwelling are needed, or bin the innovation altogether.

04:06 PM BST

This match has seen some top-quality exchanges

Now 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 what you call a tennis rally 🎾



Carballés Baena is giving Djokovic a great game despite losing the first set 👊💥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/uMDcxRsPjH — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 30, 2024

04:05 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 4-1 Carballes Baena*

The Spaniard has got a break back. At 15-40 up, Carballes Baena doesn’t attack a second serve and Djokovic sees the space, sending an unanswered return into the right service box. However, he nets a forehand and is frustrated as his opponent gets off the mark for the set.

04:03 PM BST

Dialled-in Djokovic looking likely to go two sets up

Novak Djokovic in his second round 2024 French Open match against Roberto Carballes Baena - AFP/Dimitar Dilkoff

04:01 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-0 Carballes Baena

Djokovic shows his touch at 15-30, picking off a decent drop shot and caressing it cross-court so it passes his opponent and kisses the line. An exchange at the net brings up 30-30 and the Serbian sportingly claps his racket in praise of his opponent’s shot.

He brings up 30-40 with a ferocious forehand return winner off a so-so second serve from Carballes Baena and the ball goes long to make it six games in a row for Djokovic. This match is rapidly running away from the world number 63.

03:56 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 3-0 Carballes Baena*

Djokovic is using all his experience, range and box of tricks. A kick wide serve has Carballes Baena so far beyond the baseline he’s virtually in Versaille and brings up 40-15. A slapped forehand into the net from the favourites brings up 40-30 but danger is averted as Carballes Baena sends a ball well beyond the baseline.

The momentum has shifted in this match in the last 15 minutes, and the stats back it up: Djokovic has won 18 of the last 24 points.

03:52 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 2-0 Carballes Baena (*denotes next server)

And there’s another break from Djokovic at the start of the second set. Carballes Baena went the wrong way when he had half the court to aim for, and Djokovic wrong-footed him with a backhand return, then a double fault brought up 30-40.

A mishit forehand out and the relentless pressure is showing.

03:50 PM BST

Djokovic still dangerous, even when flattering to deceive

I’m struggling to work out what I think about that set. Despite a fair bit of pressure, Djokovic held it together well enough to suggest that he can still find his form this Roland Garros. But he was also a long way short of his best. Most of the time, he felt like he was massaging the ball rather than really hitting through it. The confidence is clearly not at its usual level. But then it’s unique for him to come into Paris with just six clay-court wins behind him.

03:47 PM BST

Second set: Djokovic 6-4, 1-0 Carballes Baena* (*denotes next server)

A straightforward hold for the Serbian. He upped his game to match Carballes Baena, who must be wondering what he has to do to even take a set.

03:41 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4 Carballes Baena

We’ve seen it so many times from Djokovic: even if not at 100%, he raises his level at a pivotal point and breaks to take the opening set.

At 15-15 after losing an exchange of drop shots at the net, Djokovic is straight to the umpire, complaining. “Sir, you have to stop this. If it happens again, we get you out,” the man in the chair tells a spectator.

Hell fath no fury like a Novak scorned. The two players are grunting and trading heavyweight blows from the back of the court, but the Serbian brings up two set points at 15-40. Carballes Baena nets and the defending champion is one up, stemming his opponent’s momentum.

03:34 PM BST

Djokovic 5-4 Carballes Baena*

Djokovic comes through a tough game. He went 15-30 down after spraying a few balls long, but was helped by a wide, wellying first serve and the net cord as Carballes Baena went down the right sideline and saw his ball ricochet out.

The Spaniard takes it to deuce, happy to belt away a weak second serve with a forehand return winner, but the Serbian sees it out convincingly.

03:28 PM BST

Djokovic* 4-4 Carballes Baena

An in-form, free-flowing Novak Djokovic might have pounced at 4-3 and stepped up his game to break. Instead, it’s the opposite, a hold to love for Carballes Baena. He fancies this.

03:27 PM BST

News on Novak’s latest coach

Among those watching closely today will be Djokovic’s latest locum coach Boris Bosnjakovic. For the moment, it seems as if Djokovic doesn’t plan to replace Goran Ivanisevic, who left the camp in March after six years, with another full-time appointment.

“Boris is a part of my technical team,” Djokovic told Serbian reporters on Sunday, “when it comes to analysis of my rivals, matches and my own game. We’ve been cooperating for several years in various roles, Boris had been the head coach at Novak Tennis Centre.

“He is going to be my tennis coach in Paris, he will work with me on analysis, preparations and tactics. As for what comes after this tournament, I don’t have a long-term coaching solution at this moment.”

03:24 PM BST

Djokovic 4-3 Carballes Baena*

Djokovic steadies the ship with a thermonuclear ace, his first of the match, to make it 30-30, then bangs down another. Carballes Baena suggests that it is out and has the umpire down to show the mark. Hawkeye confirms that the ball was good, by the tiniest of margins.

03:20 PM BST

Djokovic* 3-3 Carballes Baena

It feels like the scale of the challenge is bringing the best out of the man from Tenerife. He’s going toe-to-toe with Djokovic, sending fizzing balls past him into open court to bring up a 40-15 lead. No fear and not missing much.

Djokovic gets it to deuce, putting in a fine forehand return winner from a wide serve, but after the Serbian nets, Carballes Baena seals the game down going down the line. He’s taking his chances at the moment.

03:15 PM BST

Carballes Baena likes the red stuff: he’s won both his ATP titles on clay

Roberto Carballes Baena tries to reach a ball from Novak Djokovic in their 2024 French Open second round match - Reuters/Lisi Niesner

03:12 PM BST

Djokovic 3-2 Carballes Baena*

Djokovic holds to love. Since being broken in the match’s opening game, he’s won eight of his nine service points. Pressure back on Carballes Baena.

03:10 PM BST

Djokovic* 2-2 Carballes Baena

Carballes Baena knows he’s in a match now. In the blink of an eye, it’s 0-40 to Djokovic after three unforced errors.

But showing his toughness, the 31-year-old applies good first serve pressure to force a few errors and then waves at the crowd, gesturing for more applause after winning a close net exchange. Djokovic played his tried-and-tested slice backhand drop shot and tried to force him into the right sideline, but the Spaniard controlled his lob to force deuce.

Then, after trading blows, the point of the match so far: the pair slug it out from the back of the court, Carballes Baena sends a poor drop shot but somehow sprints to Djokovic’s short cross-court ball, makes it and gets the return just in.

03:02 PM BST

Djokovic 2-1 Carballes Baena*

A much more straightforward hold for Djokovic, though he’s chatting away to the umpire afterwards. Maybe he saw a fan nursing a full pint.

As Simon Briggs wrote earlier today, the French Open have banned alcohol in the stands and beefed up security after claims that a fan spat his chewing gum at Belgian player David Goffin.

02:57 PM BST

Djokovic* 1-1 Carballes Baena

After a shaky opening, Djokovic breaks back without problems. A crafty backhand drop shot, one of his go-to shots on the terre battue, sends the defending champion to 0-30. Carballes Baena sends a forehand out into the tramlines to make it 0-40 and the Serbian completes a back to love with another drop shot which spins away from the sprinting Spaniard.

02:53 PM BST

First set: Djokovic 0-1 Carballes Baena* (*denotes next server)

And we’re off, Djokovic serves to start the match. Carballes Baena has certainly had his Weetabix. He is straight into him, no sign of nerves, with a lethal backhand down the left sideline to go 0-15 up. A few unforced errors from Djokovic take the Spaniard to two break points at 15-40.

He only needs one, timing a forehand down the right sideline adroitly after moving his more experienced opponent about. What a start for the unheralded Spaniard.

02:50 PM BST

Raining on the French Open parade

The rain has dampened proceedings again at Roland Garros today, with matches on the outside courts rained off, to the point that the tournament directors have taken the unusual step of starting play at 10:00 local time tomorrow to try and make up the backlog.

No such problems under the roof here, at least.

02:48 PM BST

Djokovic is a three-time winner here

Novak Djokovic stretches for a forehand in his first round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the 2024 French Open - Getty Images/Christian Liewig

02:45 PM BST

The players walk onto Court Philippe-Chatrier

The two players enter the court to applause, Djokovic in red-and-white kit, Carballes Baena in blue. No getting those two mistaken.

Djokovic wins the toss and opts to serve.

02:42 PM BST

Carballés Baena not going down without a fight

Talking pre-match, Carballés Baena told Eurosport: “It’s a special match for me. I hope to do a great match and hope to have chances to win. I try to do my game, be focused on my game and fight for every point.”

02:30 PM BST

02:27 PM BST

Djokovic’s next test

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the French Open as defending champion Novak Djokovic faces Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena in round two.

24-time grand slam winner Djokovic has been far from his usual dominant self in 2024. He has not won a tournament this year and had early exits at Indian Wells and the Italian Open, where he was affected by a metal water bottle falling on his head while signing autographs. Given his glittering career record, call it a crisis.

After losing Saturday’s Geneva Open semi-final to Tomas Machac, he conceded he wasn’t a favourite for the French Open. Djokovic is coming in with “low expectations and high hopes,” he said at his pre-tournament press conference on Sunday.

Nevertheless, he got through his opener at Roland Garros against Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets, going through the gears when required to win a second-set tie-break with some characteristically clutch play. There were glimpses of the familiar ferocious competitor in Djokovic too.

“I’m glad I started the way I started, the way I felt on the court,” Djokovic said afterwards. “Comparing to the previous weeks of tournaments I [recently] played, I felt good, better. I’m moving in a positive direction.”

“I was fist pumping, I was focused, I was there, I was present. So I’m pleased with the way I had a mindset on the court. That was something that I was looking for. And where are you going to feel that way if not in grand slams?”

31-year-old Carballés Baena will have to play at his very best to test the Serbian: he is ranked at 62 in the world and has lost their previous two encounters, both at slams, in straight sets.

Let’s hope the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier behave themselves too. If they’re shouting or making noise during points, Novak Djokovic doubtless won’t be as tactful and polite in his riposte as Iga Swiatek was yesterday after her enthralling second round win over Naomi Osaka.