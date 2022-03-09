Novak Djokovic confirms he won't be able to play Indian Wells or Miami Open

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read

Add two U.S. tournaments to the list of events Novak Djokovic will miss due to his unvaccinated status.

The world No. 2 confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that he will not be able to play in the BNP Paribas Open, also known as Indian Wells, and the Miami Open due to CDC regulations restricting unvaccinated people from entering the U.S.

Djokovic had previously been considered the favorite to win at Indian Wells.

Under current CDC rules, non-U.S. citizens and non-U.S. immigrants are not allowed to enter the country if not fully vaccinated.

Djokovic has already missed this year's Australian Open due to COVID-19 vaccine restrictions — or, rather, a protracted legal battle — and he figures to miss plenty more tournaments as long as such restrictions are in place. That could include the French Open, as France currently has a vaccine requirement, and the US Open, as Wednesday's news shows.

Djokovic has said he is willing to miss Grand Slams over the situation, telling the BBC it's "a price I'm willing to pay."

So far this year, the only ATP-sanctioned event Djokovic has participated in was last month's Dubai Open, where the Serbian lost his No. 1 ranking after a shocking upset in the semifinals. Russia's Daniil Medvedev currently sits as the world No. 1 and the top seed at Indian Wells.

Novak Djokovic created unnecessary headache for Indian Wells

Not being able to play Indian Wells, widely considered the most prestigious non-Grand Slam tournament in tennis, is a big loss for Djokovic, but he won't be the only one paying the price for how this went down.

While Djokovic confirmed he would not be able to participate in the tournament, he waited until after the draw was made. Tournament organizers insisted on keeping Djokovic on the tournament entry list in hopes of an 11th-hour approval from the CDC, but that predictably did not happen.

Djokovic's withdrawal left the tournament with a burning hole in its second-seed spot, which was filled by No. 33 seed Grigor Dimitrov. Dimitrov's spot will be filled by a lucky loser in qualifying.

Had Djokovic withdrawn from the tournament before the draw was made, that would have allowed the draw's first alternate, Portugal's Joao Sousa, to directly enter the tournament. Instead, Sousa was forced to go through the qualification tournament.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 21: Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on against Lorenzo Musetti of Italyduring day eight of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on February 21, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic is out of at least two more tournaments. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michigan’s Juwan Howard back from suspension for Big Ten tournament: ‘I hurt a lot of people’

    Juwan Howard struck a Wisconsin coach in the head after their game last month and was suspended for the rest of the regular season.

  • Fantasy Hockey Goalies: Is Nico Daws the answer in net for Devils?

    Check out all the latest fantasy hockey goaltender updates as we get through Week 21

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i