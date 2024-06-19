Novak Djokovic will compete at 2024 Paris Olympics for Serbia after meniscus tear in knee

Novak Djokovic is going for gold.

The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion will represent Serbia at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Serbian Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday, marking Djokovic's fifth Olympic appearance.

"TeamSerbia for #Paris2024 got new representatives," the Serbian Olympic Committee wrote on X on Tuesday. "Tennis players Novak Djokovic and Dušan Lajović fulfilled the requirements, according to the ATP ranking, and confirmed their performance at the Olympic Games."

Djokovic's status for the Olympics was in the air after he withdrew from the French Open quarterfinals earlier this month with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Djokovic underwent surgery and appears to be on track to return to Roland-Garros, the clay court home of the French Open, for the 2024 Paris Games.

Novak Djokovic returns a shot during his match against Francisco Cerundolo on Day 9 at Roland Garros.

Djokovic, 37, suffered the knee injury during his Round of 16 match against Francisco Cerundolo at the 2024 French Open, but he still managed to win in five-sets. Despite moving on to the French Open quarterfinals, Djokovic made the "tough decision" to withdraw from the tournament.

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match," he captioned a photo of him using crutches, alongside his team. "I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well... I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

It's not clear if Djokovic will be able to compete at Wimbledon, which he last won in 2022. The first round of Wimbledon begins on July 1.

Djokovic is looking for the elusive Olympic gold medal. He won a bronze medal in his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008, but lost bronze-medal matches in London in 2012 and Tokyo in 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Novak Djokovic to compete at 2024 Paris Olympics for Serbia