Novak Djokovic breaks silence from inside quarantine hotel in Australia

·1 min read
In this article:
Novak Djokovic has thanked fans for their continued support as he awaits the result of his appeal after being blocked from entering Australia in a row over COVID rules.

In a message to supporters on Instagram, the tennis world number one wrote: "Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated."

And in a message written in Serbian, he said: "Thank you to my family, Serbia and all good people across the world who are sending me support. Thanks to dear God for health."

He also posted a Christmas message to fans on his Instagram story.

Djokovic is still in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne following a row over a COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption.

He is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by Australian Border Force to cancel his entry visa and deport him - with little hope remaining of him being able to compete in the Australian Open.

Earlier the Czech Foreign Ministry said tennis player Renata Voracova had been placed in medical detention following reports her visa had been cancelled.

