Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini to secure 20th grand slam title

Novak Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of tennis immortality reached its biggest milestone with victory over Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon that saw him equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 grand slam titles.

Federer had 16 titles when Djokovic won his second in 2011 but over the last decade the Serbian has hunted down his great rivals to achieve what had looked impossible, and the world number one does not seem likely to stop there.

His hard-fought 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 success against Italian Berrettini, who acquitted himself very well in his first slam final, made him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three titles of the year.