Novak Djokovic: Australia cancels tennis player’s visa for a second time

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled by immigration minister Alex Hawke “on health and good order grounds”, three days before the start of a grand slam in Melbourne.

The decision comes shortly after the 34-year-old Serb successfully challenged an earlier attempt by Australia to revoke his visa.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”

He added that the government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic” and that he had “carefully considered” the Djokovic case.

Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the latest decision in the Federal Circuit and Family Court.

The world number one travelled to Melbourne last week to defend his title in the upcoming Australia Open. Although he is unjabbed, his exemption from the country’s coronavirus vaccination requirement was approved by the state of Victoria and Tennis Australia prior to his flight.

However, the Australian Border Force rejected his exemption when he landed in the country, leading him to spend four nights in hotel detention before the decision was overturned.

