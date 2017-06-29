Novak Djokovic advances to semifinals at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) -- Novak Djokovic converted his fourth match point to beat Donald Young 6-2, 7-6 (9) Thursday and advance to the semifinals at the Eastbourne International.
The top-seeded Djokovic saved two set points, on Young's serve at 5-4 and on his own serve in the tiebreaker, and clinched victory with a return winner.
Djokovic will play Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament on England's south coast, after the Russian player beat fourth-seeded Steve Johnson 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Second-seeded Gael Monfils will play seventh-seeded Richard Gasquet in the other semifinal match on Friday.
Monfils defeated Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4), 6-0 and Gasquet beat third-seeded John Isner 6-3, 6-2.
In the women's tournament, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova - the top three seeded players - joined Johanna Konta, Caroline Wozniacki and Svetlana Kuznetsova in advancing to the quarterfinals, which were being played Thursday.