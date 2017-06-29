Novak Djokovic advances to semifinals at Eastbourne

FILE - In this May 31, 2017, file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Portugal's Joao Sousa during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Stadium, in Paris. Novak Djokovic has won three Wimbledon titles and normally would be considered a real likely candidate for a fourth, but he has not played up to his usual standards over the past year. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) -- Novak Djokovic converted his fourth match point to beat Donald Young 6-2, 7-6 (9) Thursday and advance to the semifinals at the Eastbourne International.

The top-seeded Djokovic saved two set points, on Young's serve at 5-4 and on his own serve in the tiebreaker, and clinched victory with a return winner.

Djokovic will play Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament on England's south coast, after the Russian player beat fourth-seeded Steve Johnson 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Second-seeded Gael Monfils will play seventh-seeded Richard Gasquet in the other semifinal match on Friday.

Monfils defeated Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4), 6-0 and Gasquet beat third-seeded John Isner 6-3, 6-2.

In the women's tournament, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova - the top three seeded players - joined Johanna Konta, Caroline Wozniacki and Svetlana Kuznetsova in advancing to the quarterfinals, which were being played Thursday.