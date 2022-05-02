Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry will soon focus on killer's violent past: report

·4 min read

HALIFAX — The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia released an interim report Monday that charts its progress and defends its decision to limit witness testimony.

Having largely completed its initial fact-finding phase, the inquiry has heard from several witnesses and disclosed more than 50,000 documents, including investigative files, emails, notes from first responders, transcripts of police communications and photographs.

The 162-page interim report contains no findings of fact or recommendations. That kind of content will be part of a final report that must by submitted to the federal and provincial governments by Nov. 1. The report, however, offers insight into what the inquiry hopes to accomplish over the next six months.

The inquiry has already moved on from fact-finding to explore "how and why" a lone gunman killed 22 people on April 18-19, 2020, while evading police capture for 13 hours. And in the weeks ahead, the inquiry will explore relevant events before and after the rampage in northern and central Nova Scotia.

Among other things, the inquiry — formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission — is expected to produce summary reports on the killer's previous violence towards other people, including his common-law spouse and other family members.

The inquiry will also hear more about the gunman's financial affairs, and the way relatives of his victims were notified of their deaths and offered support.

The commission of inquiry started its work in October 2020 when the federal and Nova Scotia governments issued cabinet orders and appointed three commissioners to lead the effort.

The commissioners were supposed to complete a yearlong independent investigation in October 2021, but they failed to meet that deadline, partially because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the start of public hearings was delayed twice.

When public hearings began on Feb. 22, lawyers for the commission said the huge volume of evidence -- collected from more than a dozen crime scenes and interviews with more than 150 witnesses -- would be summarized in so-called foundational documents that would be released as the proceedings progressed.

This approach stands in contrast to the methods of most other public inquiries, which typically rely on in-person, under-oath witness testimony to reveal what happened and why.

Early on, the inquiry faced criticism from the relatives of some victims, who have repeatedly said they want to hear more witness testimony rather than receiving transcripts from previous interviews.

In its interim report, the commission defended its approach, saying it has disclosed transcripts of witness interviews to minimize the number of times an individual is asked to speak about a "potentially difficult" subject.

"By proceeding this way, we are able to include the testimony of many individuals in an effective, efficient manner while being attentive to the needs of those who may continue to experience trauma," the report says, noting that it is being guided by restorative principles and a "trauma-informed" approach.

"Restorative principles guide us to do no further harm, to be trauma-informed, and to be attentive to the needs of and the impact of the mass casualty on those most directly affected," the report says.

"Ensuring that our work is trauma-informed does not mean that the commission is a service provider or that we play a healing role. It does not limit our ability to thoroughly and independently investigate the mass casualty."

The inquiry has heard that on the night of April 18, 2020, the killer was disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser when he fatally shot 13 people in Portapique, N.S., before fleeing to to nearby Debert, N.S., where he spent the night.

The next day, he killed another nine people as he led police on a chaotic chase that spanned more than 100 kilometres. He was fatally shot that morning by two RCMP officers when he stopped to refuel a stolen car at a gas station north of Halifax.

His victims included a pregnant woman, an RCMP officer, two nurses, two correctional officials, a family of three, a teacher and some of his neighbours in Portapique.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022.

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • After fleeing Afghanistan, family hopes for safer life in Fort Worth

    Who helps refugees resettle in Tarrant County? Multiple agencies work round the clock to provide assistance

  • Olivia Wilde Debuts Red Hair In the First Don't Worry Darling Trailer

    She directed and stars in the film alongside her boyfriend, Harry Styles.

  • Robertson beats emergency replacement goalie, Stars win

    DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored on a power play against an emergency replacement goalie midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead with his 41st goal of the season, with puck going off an Anaheim stick and Thomas Hodges, making his first appearance in an NHL game after goalies John Gibson (upper body) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) were injured. Defensemen Tho

  • Jets sign GM Cheveldayoff to three-year extension as team heads into busy off-season

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff has been given three more years to get the Winnipeg Jets back on a successful flight path. The general manager confirmed his extension in a Monday press conference between exit meetings with players after the Jets missed the playoffs with a 39-32-11 record. Cheveldayoff, 52, has been the team's only GM since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011. The GM has a lot on his to-do list, starting with a coaching decision. Dave Lowry was named interim head co

  • Sharks fan gets creative with latest troll of hated Golden Knights

    The San Jose Sharks-Vegas Golden Knights rivalry is hitting new levels of petty with each passing day.

  • Winnipeg Jets down playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 in penultimate game

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck found some satisfaction with backstopping the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the top-flight Calgary Flames on Friday. Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg (38-32-11), which concludes its season Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken. “It's nice, but it doesn't put a Band-Aid on anything. It still sucks,” Hellebuyck said of the Jets missing the playoffs. “But it is nice knowing that we can win and we're not giving up, so that'

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Auger-Aliassime moves on at Estoril Open with victory over Tabener

    ESTORIL, Portugal — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open tennis tournament with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Spain's Carols Tabener on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, the top seed at the ATP 250 clay-court event, struggled in the first set, winning just 38 per cent of first-serve points despite being accurate on his first serve 91 per cent of the time. He saved just one of the four break-point chances he faced. The match turned around in the second set when A

  • Zach Hyman's overtime winner sends Oilers to 5-4 victory over Sharks

    EDMONTON — There wasn't anything left to play for, but the Edmonton Oilers still kept their hot streak going as playoff preparation. Zach Hyman scored his career-high 27th goal of the season 1:37 into overtime as the Oilers overcame a dreadful start to record a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Ryan McLeod, Kailer Yamamoto, Derek Ryan and Philip Broberg also scored for the Oilers (48-27-6) who tied a franchise record for most consecutive games with a point at home, going 13-0-1 i

  • Price's health, youth development are big off-season storylines for Habs

    BROSSARD, Que. — The health of star goaltender Carey Price and the development of their youthful core will be key storylines after a whirlwind of a season for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs navigated through one of the worst campaigns in their history, going from Stanley Cup finalists in 2020-21 to a 32nd, and dead last, finish in 2021-22. At the start of the season, the Canadiens had Dominique Ducharme as head coach and Marc Bergevin as general manager. By season’s end, those two were gone as

  • Stars and sleepers: Players to watch as the NHL playoffs get underway

    It’s time for the NHL playoffs, where some of the world’s best hockey players are sure to up their game as they chase the Stanley Cup. Here are five stars who are likely to dazzle and delight during the playoffs, and five others who could be poised for a breakout performance. STARS CONNOR MCDAVID: One of the league's best got even better this season. McDavid already set career highs in points (123), goals (44) and assists (79) heading into the Oilers' season finale on Friday, with highlight-reel

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Can the Rangers end an era in Pittsburgh?

    It looks like one last ride for the Penguins as we know them. Can Crosby and Malkin make it a long one?

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”

  • Minjee Lee shoots 63, leads Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko after the first round of the Palos Verdes Championship. Coming off a third-place tie Sunday in the LA Open at Whilshire Country Club, Lee had a bogey-free round at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour's West Coast swing. “I took Monday off. Didn’t even come to the course,” Lee said. “Tuesday, I played nine holes and then I

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Paraguayan international midfielder Andrés Cubas via transfer from French club Nîmes Olympique. The Whitecaps said in a release Thursday that Cubas has agreed to a four-year Major League Soccer contract and will count as one of the club's three allowed designated players. The deal includes an option for the final six months of 2026. Cubas will officially join the roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit and vi

  • Pascal Siakam on Embiid’s 4th-quarter antics: ‘That’s on him to celebrate however he wanted’

    Following Toronto’s blowout loss in Game 6 to the Sixers, ending the Raptors’ season, Pascal Siakam tried to explain what went wrong in the second half, what it’s like battling against friend and countryman Joel Embiid and how he felt about his taunting in the fourth quarter, what the Raptors can take away from this season, and more.