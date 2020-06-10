Nova Scotia's COVID-19 update for Wednesday June 10

Premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

The live stream is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and CBC News will share a live stream of the broadcast.

The latest COVD-19 numbers were not made available ahead of the meeting. On Tuesday, the province announced the 62nd death from the illness and one new case.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

An update to the province's COVID-19 data website is expected later today.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES