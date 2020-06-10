Nova Scotia's COVID-19 update for Wednesday June 10
Premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
The live stream is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and CBC News will share a live stream of the broadcast.
The latest COVD-19 numbers were not made available ahead of the meeting. On Tuesday, the province announced the 62nd death from the illness and one new case.
An update to the province's COVID-19 data website is expected later today.
Symptoms list
People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:
Fever (chills, sweats).
Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
Sore throat.
Headache.
Shortness of breath.
Muscle aches.
Sneezing.
Nasal congestion/runny nose.
Hoarse voice.
Diarrhea.
Unusual fatigue.
Loss of sense of smell or taste.
Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
MORE TOP STORIES