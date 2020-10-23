Nova Scotians warned to avoid northern New Brunswick due to COVID-19 outbreak

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is recommending that people avoid unnecessary travel to the Campbellton-Restigouche area of New Brunswick due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Robert Strang sent that information out in a news release Thursday evening, after more restrictions were put in place by New Brunswick's government.

As of Thursday, 55 of 81 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick were in the Campbellton-Restigouche area.

There are 300 people in the area who are also self-isolating because they're at risk of having the virus.

People in the area are now limited to interacting only with a single-household bubble, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

According to statistics released by the New Brunswick government, COVID-19 is more prevalent in the Campbellton-Restigouche area than anywhere else in Atlantic Canada. Russell suggested people living there were not limiting their social contacts as much as they should have.

Premier Blaine Higgs said travel into and out of the area is "highly discouraged."

No changes have been made to Nova Scotia's border policy regarding New Brunswick, save for the warning to avoid the Campbellton-Restigouche area.

