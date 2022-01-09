Some Nova Scotians on third day without power since Friday's storm

A person is seen walking through Friday's winter storm in Halifax. More than 66,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lost power Friday due to the high winds and heavy snow. (Craig Paisley/CBC - image credit)

Some Nova Scotians are waking up without electricity once again Sunday morning, after a winter storm knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses on Friday.

The first sigificant nor'easter of 2022 dropped from five to 45 centimetres of wet snow across the province, with wind gusts between 70-100 km/h.

The high winds and heavy snow knocked out power to more than 66,000 Nova Scotia Power customers by Friday evening.

The number of outages dropped steadily Saturday, but about 10,000 were still waiting for restoration late in the day.

Matt Drover, a storm lead with Nova Scotia Power, said there are about 400 people working in the field to restore power.

"I want to thank everybody across the province for being patient," Drover said.

"It was definitely a major storm and we're working as safely and quickly as we can to get your power back on."

As of 8:30 a.m. AT Sunday, about 6,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still without electricity.

Most of the outages are in communities along the Fundy Shore and in the Annapolis Valley.

Due to the delay in restoration, Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office set up several warming centres for people who needed a place to have a hot beverage, charge their devices and get drinking water.

The comfort centres were open in Canning, Greenwich, Port Lorne, Caledonia, Granville Ferry and Cornwallis Park, just east of Digby.

Rebecca Stevens, the chair of the Cornwallis Park Community Association, said their warming centre served hot meals to about 30 people on Saturday.

"We've always come together in the community to be able help everybody else out and let everybody know that if they need something, they can always come to so-and-so and we do the best that we can," Stevens said early Sunday.

An overnight warming centre was also set up at the East Dartmouth Community Centre in Dartmouth Saturday.

According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, electricity is expected to be restored at most locations by 2 p.m. Sunday.

