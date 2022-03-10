Nova Scotians can expect a dip in gas prices

Gas and diesel prices are expected to drop at midnight after several increases last week. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)
Gas prices may drop at midnight after reaching record highs over the last week.

CBC reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, said he expects the cost of gas to go down by at least 10 cents per litre and diesel could dip by 20 cents.

However, Jones said the decrease may not come all at once and could be rolled out over a day or two.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board increased fuel prices three times in a week, pushing costs up by about 30 cents per litre.

Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster said his government is considering measures to help people hit hardest by rising costs.

"We want to target those most in need," MacMaster told reporters Thursday.

He said the government wants to use existing programs to help Nova Scotians as fast as possible.

"We're trying to think about how people are most affected, and I think about food and fuel."

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said there are several things the province can do to assist.

"In particular, I think they need to revisit the home heating rebate program," Burrill said in an interview.

"I think the government needs to be looking at this particular moment, with such a dramatic increase in the cost of living, at a whole host of things."

Burrill said the province should make rent control permanent, extend the so-called renoviction ban and extend the program for paid sick days.

Emma MacDonald filled her tank on Thursday. She said she's picking up more shifts at work.

"I think it's ridiculous, it's really high, it's really expensive."

Kenny Brown drives a service truck. He said gas prices are "just totally outrageous."

"Now we gotta pay more for gas and we're going to have to start charging more for services … It's as simple as that."

Regular unleaded gasoline in Nova Scotia now ranges from 186.2 cents per litre in the Halifax area to 188.1 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

